The best October Prime Day laptop deals: Last chance to buy

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days might be over, but you can still snag great discounts on Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and MacBooks.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Kayla Solino

Amazon's October Prime Day sale has ended. But don't worry: You can still find tons of discounts on new laptops from top brands, both from Amazon and competing sales at places like Best Buy and Newegg

Whether you're looking to upgrade your personal, work, or gaming laptop, or doing some early holiday shopping, you'll find some of the best discounts of the year on brands like Apple, Microsoft, Razer, and more during this Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can also find great deals on storage devices, memory solutions, and home office accessories, too. Read on for the best laptop and laptop accessory deals you can find during the final hours of the October Prime Day sale.

Read more: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates

Best October Prime Day laptop deals still available

MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip (2023)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 chip, 15.3-inch laptop
Apple/ZDNet
  • Current price: $1,049
  • Regular price: $1,299

Apple's latest 15-inch MacBook Air is available at a rare discount of $250 off, even though it only just hit stores this year. It's a great time to buy the latest lightweight laptop, with its upgraded M2 chip and all-time low price. Don't miss this deal.

View now at Amazon

LG Gram 15

Save $500
lg-gram-15
LG/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1000
  • Regular price: $1500

While LG might be more well-known for their TV offerings, the LG Gram 15 laptop is a great choice for office workers and students. And you can saved $500 on one right now during the Prime Big Deal Days event. It's built with a 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. 

View now at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Save $800
microsoft-surface-pro-9
Microsoft/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1799 
  • Regular price: $2600

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop that's built for mobile and creative professionals. The 13-inch display produces 2880x1920 resolution for better detailing while editing photos or creating digital art. And with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, you'll have plenty of power and storage for everything from virtual meetings and work calls to editing videos or digital painting.

View now at Amazon

Razer Blade 15

Save $1100
A Razer Blade 17 laptop on a yellow background
Razer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1900
  • Regular price: $3000

The Razer Blade 15 is a powerhouse of a laptop, built for content creation, gaming, and digital art. It's equipped with an Nvidia 3070Ti GPU, a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 15-inch OLED display gives you 1440p resolution as well as a 240Hz refresh rate.

View now at Amazon

More top October Prime Day laptop deals still available

Top Best Buy laptop deals still available

Best Newegg laptop deals still available

Best B&H Photo laptop deals still available

Best Lenovo laptop deals still available

Best Dell laptop deals still available

Best HP laptop deals still available

Acer laptop deals still available

Graphics card deals still available

Monitor deals still available 

How long does Amazon's October Prime Day last?

Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days 2023 runs Tuesday October 10 through Wednesday October 11, ending Wednesday evening.

The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

While sifting through Amazon's Prime Day deal offerings as well as deals from competitors like Best Buy and Newegg, I kept these criteria in mind:

  • Brand trust: It may be tempting to snap up that ultra-cheap laptop or accessory from an unfamiliar brand, but it's important to at least find the company's website before purchasing from them. If a cursory Google search only turns up Amazon links, chances are what you'll actually get isn't going to be what you paid for.
  • Discounts and coupons: We've all scrolled through a retailer's deals page and scoffed at "markdowns" of 5% or just a few dollars. I made sure that each deal I featured on this list was marked down at least 15%, though I was able to find a few that were marked down by more than half.
  • Exclusive, lightning, and invite-only deals: Amazon is slowly rolling out early deals in waves, with some being available only to Prime members, Prime members with a specific invitation link, or for a very short time. I've made sure that exclusive, lightning/flash, and invite-only deals are clearly labeled.

What is the best laptop?

My pick for the best laptop is the MacBook Pro M2. The updated CPU provides faster, more efficient processing as well as more power for rendering digital art or editing videos and photos. You can configure the MacBook Pro M2 with up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. And on a full charge, you'll get up to 22 hours of use so you can go all day and night before you need to plug in.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

