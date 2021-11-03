Black Friday 2021: Best early storage and SSD deals

Ahead of and over the Black Friday shopping event, set to begin officially on Friday, November 26 -- but with most deals published throughout the week, as well as on Cyber Monday -- major US retailers are already releasing plenty of deals on storage including internal drives, Solid State Drives (SSDs), memory cards for cameras and gaming consoles, flash USBs, and more.

Below, you will find the early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

WD 2TB Elements SE for $189.99 $60 off An early Black Friday deal of note is the $60 discount on a WD Elements SE portable SSD drive. Containing 2TB of storage, this drive can hold documents, video, images, software, and more and will be useful to anyone either traveling or in need of more storage space than their PC can provide.

Samsung Pro Plus + Adapter 128GB microSDXC for $29.99 $5 off Over at Amazon, you can pick up a Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSDXC storage card, together with an adapter, for $29.99. It's not the biggest discount on offer but if you need additional space for your camera, mobile handset, or gaming console quickly, it's worth taking a look at the deal.

Samsung SSD 500GB M.2 NVMe, V-NAND, for $59.99 $15 off If you're in the market for internal storage, Samsung Electronics' 980 500GB SSD is currently on sale. The internal drive comes with V-NAND technology, designed for improved capacity and speed.

Leven SSD 2TB 3D NAND TLC SATA III for $143.99 $55 off Over at Newegg, you can pick up an internal Leven SSD 3D NAND TLC SATA III drive for $143.99. This 2.5-inch storage solution comes with a 2TB capacity with sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s (write speeds up to 530 MB/s).