Storage and SSD Black Friday deals: Up to $250 off SanDisk, WD, more

Over the Black Friday shopping event, major US retailers have already released plenty of deals on storage including internal drives, Solid State Drives (SSDs), memory cards for cameras and gaming consoles, flash USBs, and more.
Below, you will find the Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.
Return policy
In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.
WD Blue 1TB internal SSD for $89.99
$100 off
An internal solid state drive, suitable for upgrading PC storage capabilities, is also on offer. The 2.5-inch WD Blue SATA internal SSD comes with a 1TB capacity, 560MB/s read speed & 530MB/s write speed.
WD 18TB Elements desktop hard drive for $339.99
$190 off
If you're happy with a massive amount of storage space as a trade-off for speed and portability, you can take advantage of a $190 discount on a WD Elements desktop hard drive. This HDD, with an 18TB capacity, is best kept on a stable surface and at home.
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD for $224.99
$225 off
Over at Best Buy, you can take advantage of a $225 saving on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. This 2TB (USB-C) model is slim, compact, and is designed to be rugged and able to stay reliable in different environments.
SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD for $449.99
$250 off
On Amazon, you can pick up a rugged portable hard drive with a discount worth hundreds of dollars during Black Friday. The SanDisk 4TB device is a solid state drive designed with portability in mind and offers rapid transfer speeds (read: 1050MB/s, write: 1000MB/s).
Leven SSD 2TB 3D NAND TLC SATA III for $143.99
$55 off
Over at Newegg, you can pick up an internal Leven SSD 3D NAND TLC SATA III drive for $143.99. This 2.5-inch storage solution comes with a 2TB capacity with sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s (write speeds up to 530 MB/s).
SanDisk Ultra 1TB internal SSD for $79.99
$150 off
Best Buy has a great offer available for an internal storage solution, the SanDisk Ultra 1TB 3D SSD.
Users of the drive, which sports a PCIe Gen 3 x 4 (NVMe) interface, can expect write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s and read speeds of up to 2,400MB/s.
SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $10.99
$31 off
Another storage option at Best Buy is the SanDisk Ultra flash drive. This portable storage device, connected via USB to PCs, has a capacity of 128GB.
WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive for $199.99
$220 off
For a massive storage solution, you can pick up a 14TB hard drive from WD with a $220 discount. The hard drive is USB 3.0 compatible and comes with backup software.
Other deals of note
- Samsung 870 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD, Amazon, $498, ($81 off)
- Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox, Best Buy, $104.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung 2TB 870 QVO Series 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD, Walmart, $189.99 ($40 off)
- PNY 64GB Turbo Attache 4 USB 3.0 Flash Drive, Best Buy, $7.99 ($12 off)
- SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 128GB USB 3.1, Best Buy, $20.99 ($59 off)
- Up to 47% off Lexar Memory and Drives, Amazon, $Various
- Hyundai 256GB Ultra Portable External SSD, Target, $59.99 ($40 off)
- WD Black 2TB Performance Desktop HDD, Newegg, $79.99 ($80 off)
- LaCie 2TB Rugged Mini Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Walmart, $99.99 ($68 off)
- Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 2TB Portable Hard Drive with Recovery Services, Walmart, $89.99 ($40 off)
- PNY 120GB Internal SATA Solid State Drive, Target, $20.99 ($7 off)
- Hyundai 960GB 3D NAND SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD, Best Buy $89.99 ($40 off)
- Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND Internal SATA 2.5" Solid State Drive, Best Buy $84.99 ($15 off)
- SanDisk Professional, G-DRIVE ArmorATD, Best Buy $94.99 ($15 off)
- Seagate Game Drive for Xbox, 2TB, Best Buy $69.99 ($22.50 off)
- Save Up to 25% on Amazon Basics MicroSD memory cards, Amazon, $Various
- Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Hard Drive, Newegg, $269.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB, Amazon, $109 ($60 off)
- Up to 20% off SanDisk Memory Cards, Amazon
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB, Amazon, $199 ($50 off)
- Up to 15% off on Seagate and LaCie Hard Drives, Amazon
Expired deals:
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD - up to 2000MB/s, Amazon, $749.99, ($150 off)
- SanDisk flash drive savings, Amazon, $Various
- 10 pack 32GB flash drives, Amazon, $37 ($6 off)
- Lightning deal: Mini PC AMD Ryzen | 16 GB RAM 512 GB SSD, Amazon, $484 ($85 off)
- Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD, Amazon, $269.99, ($50 off)
- Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD, Amazon, $269.99 ($50 off)
- Intel 660p Series M.2 2280 512GB PCIe internal SSD, Newegg, $44.99 ($18 off)
Join Discussion