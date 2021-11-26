Storage and SSD Black Friday deals: Up to $250 off SanDisk, WD, more

Over the Black Friday shopping event, major US retailers have already released plenty of deals on storage including internal drives, Solid State Drives (SSDs), memory cards for cameras and gaming consoles, flash USBs, and more.

Below, you will find the Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

WD Blue 1TB internal SSD for $89.99 $100 off An internal solid state drive, suitable for upgrading PC storage capabilities, is also on offer. The 2.5-inch WD Blue SATA internal SSD comes with a 1TB capacity, 560MB/s read speed & 530MB/s write speed.

WD 18TB Elements desktop hard drive for $339.99 $190 off If you're happy with a massive amount of storage space as a trade-off for speed and portability, you can take advantage of a $190 discount on a WD Elements desktop hard drive. This HDD, with an 18TB capacity, is best kept on a stable surface and at home.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD for $224.99 $225 off Over at Best Buy, you can take advantage of a $225 saving on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. This 2TB (USB-C) model is slim, compact, and is designed to be rugged and able to stay reliable in different environments.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD for $449.99 $250 off On Amazon, you can pick up a rugged portable hard drive with a discount worth hundreds of dollars during Black Friday. The SanDisk 4TB device is a solid state drive designed with portability in mind and offers rapid transfer speeds (read: 1050MB/s, write: 1000MB/s).

Leven SSD 2TB 3D NAND TLC SATA III for $143.99 $55 off Over at Newegg, you can pick up an internal Leven SSD 3D NAND TLC SATA III drive for $143.99. This 2.5-inch storage solution comes with a 2TB capacity with sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s (write speeds up to 530 MB/s).

SanDisk Ultra 1TB internal SSD for $79.99 $150 off Best Buy has a great offer available for an internal storage solution, the SanDisk Ultra 1TB 3D SSD. Users of the drive, which sports a PCIe Gen 3 x 4 (NVMe) interface, can expect write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s and read speeds of up to 2,400MB/s.