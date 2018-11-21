Black Friday deal alert: Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud for a year

Those who have been tempted to subscribe to Adobe's Creative Cloud but have been put off by the steep monthly price tag may want to check out a new sales promotion.

To kick off Black Friday, Adobe is now offering its Creative Cloud All Apps suite for $39.99 a month, a 25% discount off the regular $52.99. On an annual basis, the promotion lowers the price to $479.88, from $599.88.

The "Creative Cloud All Apps" package bundles more than 20 different desktop applications, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Dreamweaver, and Acrobat Pro, and also grants you access to Adobe's mobile apps, 100GB of cloud storage, a font library, and Adobe Portfolio to showcase your work.

The sale extends to the educational edition of Creative Cloud All Apps, trimming the monthly subscription cost for teachers and students to $15.99 from the regular $19.99 and the annual price to $191.88, from $239.88.

In 2012, Adobe transitioned all its creative suite offerings and most individual applications to a software-as-subscription model from the previous one-time fee. Though many people signed up, the move proved controversial and angered customers who balked at having to shell out several hundred dollars each year to subscribe to their favorite software. Casual Adobe users have also questioned why they should buy an expensive subscription for software they may need only occasionally.

Despite the criticism, Adobe has so far ruled out a return to the one-time fee model. But these promotions are one way the company can appeal to customers who would otherwise shun the exorbitant price of subscriptions. Of course, there are a couple of catches.

The promotion, which started November 16, ends November 23. The discount is good for one year. After the 12 months are up, the monthly cost reverts to the regular $52.99 at which time your subscription is automatically renewed at the full price unless you cancel it. The offer is available for first-time subscribers of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps and requires that you purchase it directly from the Adobe Store or a regional Adobe Call Center.

Here's the link to get the deal for 25% off. It's live now, but remember that it expires at the end of the day on Friday, November 23.

Takeaways:

Adobe's new Black Friday promotion slashes the subscription cost of its Creative Cloud All Apps suite by 25% to $39.99 per month. The promotional price is good for only one year, however, after which time the annual subscription price reverts to its regular $52.99.

