Best Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals: $50 off Moto G6, $70 off Nest thermostat, and more

Newegg has released its Black Friday 2018 ad, and it has online-only deep discounts on everything from TVs like LG's OLED to smart office products like the Nest Thermostat and Indoor Camera. There are even sales on PC components and unlocked Android phones.
Newegg's Black Friday sale kicks off Nov. 19 at 12pm ET, though many deals won't go live until Thanksgiving, and some will be exclusive to the day of Black Friday itself. Here are some of the best deals we've found on the site. For more great deals, seeZDNet's Black Friday hub.
Best Newegg Black Friday 2018 deals
Starting Nov. 19:
- Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop for $979 (was $1,199)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC for $749 (was $829)
- Toshiba X300 5TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $109 (was $149)
- LG UK6190 75-inch 4K Smart LED TV (2018) for $996.99 (was $1,499.99)
- Samsung NU6900 55-inch Smart 4K LED TV (2018) for $396.99 (was $499.99)
- LG UK6090 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV (2018) for $596.99 (was $849.99)
- Samsung Q6FN 49-inch QLED 4K Q HDR TV (2018) for $697.99 (was $1,399.99)
- LG C8 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV (2018) for $1,796.99 (was $2,699.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators bundle for $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 (was $59.99)
- PSVR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission & Moss bundle for $199.99 (was $299.99)
- PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $39.99 (was $59.99)
Starting Nov. 21:
- Arlo Security System - 3 Wire-Free HD Cameras for $189.99 (was $349.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $129 (was $199)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console for $399.99 (was $499.99)
Starting Nov. 22:
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $299 (was $349)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99 (was $149)
Starting Nov. 23:
- Asus ROG Strix Z390-E gaming motherboard for $199.99 (was $244.99)
- Intel i5-9600K processor + MSI Z390 AC motherboard for $369.98 (was $529.97)
- LG 29-inch IPS WFHD Ultrawide gaming monitor for $179.99 (was $299.99)
- Acer ED347CKR 34-inch 21:9 USB 3.0 gaming monitor for $399.99 (was $599.99)
- Asus VZ279H frameless 27-inch IPS 1080p monitor for $139.99 (was $209.99)
- Samsung 750 Series 28-inch, QLED 4K AMD monitor for $279.99 (was $399.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with keyboard bundle for $799 (was $899)
- Seagate Ultra Slim 2TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $59.99 (was $89.99)
- Honor 7X unlocked for $169.99 (was $199.99)
Newegg is one of the most active online retailers during the Black Friday shopping season, and 2018 is no exception. There are tons more deals worth checking out -- hundreds even.
For instance, Newegg is selling other unlocked Android phones -- from the Moto G6, which is now on sale for $199.99 ($50 off), to the Honor View 10 for just $349.99 ($150 off). It has several more laptop deals, too, like the Lenovo V330 15.6-inch for $429.99 ($230 off) and Huawei MateBook X Pro for $1.349.99 ($150 off). Should you need more power for, say, video editing at work, there's the MSI GP63 gaming laptop with an i7 processor for $1,349.
If you want PC accessories, not just parts and monitors, there's the G.SKILL Ripjaws mechanical keyboard for just $59.99, a savings of $60. It also has TVs galore, and plenty of other neat tech gadgets, such as the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat for $179 ($70 off). There's even some console sales, including the Xbox One X at a $100 discount.
Some of these deals are live already. Head over to Newegg now to shop the huge sale.
For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.
