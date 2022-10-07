'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon recently announced the release of a handful of new Echo devices, along with the addition of Eero mesh Wi-Fi to select 4th and 5th gen models. So there's a lot for Echo fans to be excited about. You can preorder the 5th generation Echo models right now for shipping later this month, but we haven't seen any discounts on the newest devices. Right now, there are deals for various models of the Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Buds, and more.
We'll be updating this page with Echo deals as they come and go through the end of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 12. So before you ask Alexa where the deals are, bookmark this page and return throughout the event.
The Echo Show 8 2nd gen came out in 2021 with a notable upgrade to the camera, compared to the 1st generation model. The new 13MP camera features auto-framing to help you stay centered. This model has an 8" HD touchscreen, and stereo speakers. You'll also get all the convenience of an Alexa-enable device with hands-free access to news, calendars, timers, and the ability to sync for control of compatible devices.
With this offer, you have the option of adding on six months of Amazon Music Unlimited or 30 days of Alexa Together (remote caregiving service) for free.
The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition and Echo Glow smart lamp combo is the fun, child friendly line of the standard Echo Dot series. With this bundle, your kids can have Alexa play their favorite songs, read them a story, or simply answer their questions. You can use parental controls to review activity, set daily time limits, and filter explicit songs.
This bundle also comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, which gets you access to books, audiobooks, movies, shows, and Spanish-language content. After the first year, the subscription renews at $4.99/mo unless you cancel.
This offer is a bit different than the other deals, but if you're looking for a cheap Alexa device and a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, then this is the promotion for you.
It's being advertised as "get an echo dot for $.99," the catch is you need to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $8.99/mo for Prime members. So you'll need to remember to cancel the service after a month if you don't want to continue paying.
With the subscription, your out-of-pocket cost is $9.98. That's roughly 75% off the list price for a 3rd gen Echo dot ($39.99) and the music subscription is just icing on the cake. If you'd rather skip the rigmarole, this device is on sale for $17.99.
To narrow down this list of deals, the discount needs to be at least 20% or be an incredibly rare offer. We use price comparison tools to see recent price trends and how often the item is on sale. And at the end of the day, we only write about deals we would want to take advantage of.
We want to help you be a better shopper by providing accurate advice. So we reference customer reviews to get an idea of how these devices work in the real world. We also have an extensive catalog of product reviews, and when it makes sense we'll pull from our research and testing.
The Prime Early Access Sale is essentially a second Prime Day sale we get to take advantage of before the holiday shopping season hits. Just like with the Prime Day event, these deals are only open to Prime members.
This sale -- the Prime Early Access Sale -- will run from October 11 to October 12.
