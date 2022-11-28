/>
X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies HP Inc.

The 15 best HP Cyber Monday deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories

HP is known as one of the biggest PC makers out there, but the company also produces great monitors, printers, and accessories. Let's take a look at what deals are available for its products during this year's annual sales extravaganza from Black Friday to early Cyber Monday.
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Show more (3 items)

HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory. 

ZDNET Recommends

To help this task be as easy and inexpensive for you as possible, we've gathered a list of the best Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of right now on HP products. 

Also: The best Cyber Monday 2022 gaming deals

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop for yourself or an inexpensive printer for the techie in your life, read on to see how you can save some serious cash during Cyber Monday 2022.

Latest Cyber Monday HP deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest HP deals worth checking out:

Best Cyber Monday HP deals

Below are the best HP deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting HP deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

HP Gaming R5 RX 5500 Gaming Desktop for $449

Save $190
HP's Pavillion Gaming desktop with a Ryzen 5 CPU
HP -- Walmart
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $639

While this gaming PC won't be able to run the latest and greatest titles at maximum settings, it should do just fine with retro gaming titles, and still meets the recommended system requirements for favorites like Fortnite, Hearthstone, and Rocket League. This could make it a great first gaming PC for younger gamers, while also offering more than enough power to double as a homework station.

View now at Walmart

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop for $1,599

Save $100
HP's 16.1-inch Victus gaming laptop
HP -- Amazon
  • Current price: $1,599
  • Original price: $1,700

HP's Victus line of gaming laptops blend minimalistic style and surprisingly slim dimensions with internal components powerful enough to let you play almost anything on moderate settings or better. This offer includes a massive 64GB of RAM and an 11th gen Intel Core-i7 CPU on top of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, meaning this will be great for creative work too.

View now at Amazon

HP Omen gaming desktop with Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for $1,400

Save $480
HP Omen Desktop PC with keyboard and mouse
Best Buy via HP
  • Current price: $1,400
  • Original price: $1,880

HP's Omen gaming PCs are among its most powerful. This model features a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. While a few of the components are just barely last-gen, all are still more than powerful enough to let you play any AAA title you'd like, if not necessarily at maxed-out settings. This is also one of the most custom-looking builds we've seen a deal on this year, which is important if you want your system to look good on stream too.

View now at Best Buy

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Core i3 CPU for $279

Save $83
HP 15 inch laptop with free Windows 11 upgrade
Walmart via HP
  • Current price: $279
  • Original price: $362

If you're an Intel die-hard, this is a great budget laptop option for you. The unit drops the cost of a Core i3 system to no more than what a basic Chromebook costs, while also providing 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an HD display. It's a great student laptop or media consumption PC, or just an inexpensive couch PC for the family.

View now at Walmart

HP DeskJet wireless color all-in-one inkjet printer for $59

Save $10
HP's color inkjet all-in-one printer
Walmart via HP
  • Current price: $59
  • Original price: $69

If you need a cheap, compact printer for the occasional document, ticket, or even family photo, this model barely costs more than a single replacement cartridge will usually run you. It's even an all-in-one, meaning it can handle scanning and copying too. With six months of HP's Instant Ink service, it's darn near free. 

View now at Walmart

HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset for $299

Save $300
HP Reverb G2
HP
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $599

HP's Reverb G2 headset might not have the same level of recognition as the Meta Quest line or Valve Index, but it can do almost everything those models can, and even some things they can't, thanks to its Windows Mixed Reality compatibility. Its built-in audio also closely matches setups that usually require after-market modifications. 

View now at HP

HP Envy gaming desktop bundle for $1,700

Save $200
HP Envy Desktop with keyboard and mouse
Amazon via HP
  • Current price: $1,700
  • Original price: $1,900

HP's Envy desktop is the most powerful gaming system on this list yet. It offers a 12th-gen Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3070 GPU. While you'll probably want to replace the included keyboard and mouse before you get down to any serious gaming, the desktop alone is well worth this price and more. 

View now at Amazon

HP-920 Laminator for $50

Save $20
HP's PT 920 Laminator
Amazon via HP
  • Current price: $50
  • Original price: $70

It might not be quite as flashy as the other devices on this list, nor is it going to help you game or do your homework, but it could save you a massive headache by helping you preserve your documents and photos against water and air damage.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday HP deals

Here are some other HP Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Amazon:

Walmart Cyber Monday HP deals

Here are some other HP Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Walmart:

Best Buy Cyber Monday HP deals

Here are some other HP Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these Cyber Monday HP deals?

We scanned through the best offers from the top online retailers that carry HP's laptops, printers, monitors, and other devices, putting together all of the largest discounts, most useful items, and overall best deals for you. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year's Black Friday was on Nov. 25, but deals continue through the Thanksgiving holiday in the US to Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday follows Black Friday on Nov. 28. Retailers don't often wait until Black Friday to start posting their deals, let alone Cyber Monday. But, you should still keep a close eye on that date for some extra limited-time offers and select promos.

What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Cyber Monday deals by retailer

Cyber Monday deals by brand

Cyber Monday deals by category


Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

Cyber Monday deals live blog

Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 25 best early Cyber Monday deals to shop at Newegg right now
The AORUS FI32Q X Gaming Monitor

The 25 best early Cyber Monday deals to shop at Newegg right now

Want to start your PC gaming journey? HP Victus 15 is 40% off on Amazon
Victus by HP Laptop 16z-e100

Want to start your PC gaming journey? HP Victus 15 is 40% off on Amazon

The 21 best Cyber Monday deals on Dell laptops and PCs
inspiron14

The 21 best Cyber Monday deals on Dell laptops and PCs