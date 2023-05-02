The best Amazon Pet Day tech deals: Treat your best friend

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Your pets add so much joy to your home, making them a valued part of your life. As a pet owner, however, you quickly realize that there is much more to keeping them happy than food, love, and home. From bowls and dishes, to treats and toys, to flea and tick protection, there are so many essentials that your pets need -- and you have to spend money on.
This year Amazon is introducing Amazon Pet Day from May 2 at 12 a.m. PT through May 3 at 12 p.m. PT which should help you save some money on all your pet needs. Think of the event as an Amazon Prime Day but dedicated to pet products and open to all Amazon shoppers, not just Prime subscribers.
In addition to stocking up on goods for your own pet, with Mother's Day around the corner, it may be worth shopping for the special woman in your life's fur baby too.
The sale includes discounts on thousands of products, from treats to electronics. To make your shopping experience easier, ZDNET rounded up some of our favorite deals.
As much as we would love to be with our pets 24/7, unfortunately, it is simply not realistic. Whether you work a full-time job or just need to leave the house to run some errands, your fur baby is bound to stay home alone at some point. The Furbo 360° Dog Camera can help ease that experience, for both you and the pet.
The camera provides a rotating 360-degree view of the entire area and tracks your dog, allowing you to see exactly what your pet is doing even when you are not home. The two-way audio allows you to hear your dog barking while the pet can also hear you speaking to it. Other fun perks include real-time alerts to your phone and treat tossing. If you have ever considered buying one, you may want to take the plunge now that it is 30% off.
If you own a four-legged furry critter, you know that the thought of them running out the door is a genuine concern. Having a doorbell camera like the Ring Video Doorbell can be useful in calming those worries. The advanced motion detection and real-time notifications can alert you so you can stop your pet before it is too late.
The Ring doorbell camera has 1080p HD video, two-way talk, app access, and night vision. All of these features can help you and your pet feel more protected.
This product may be more of a need for yourself than your pet. If you have a pet that sheds, you know how bad allergies can get. Having an itchy nose, teary eyes and scratchy throat is not fun for anyone, no matter how much you love your pet. Thats where an air purifier can come in handy.
The Germ Guardian Air Purifier can help remove pet dander, pet hair, germs, dust, pollen and even odors to help you feel better in your own home. This air purifier usually retails at $265 but is 43% off right now, plus an extra $40 coupon that you can apply at check out. At this big of a discount, if you were thinking of making the investment, now is the time.
Having to clean up after your pet when it does its business is never fun. The ELS PET Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box does the work for you. The litter box lets you skip the scooping by discarding the waste into its own trashcan that you can easily dispose of once the cat does its business. It also has UV technology that can keep the litter box clean and reduce odors.
One of the biggest perks of this litter box is that it connects to an app that enables you to monitor how frequently your pet uses the bathroom and how much litter you have remaining in the box. Right now you can apply a discount at checkout which gives you $150 off.
In the same way that humans benefit from having a steady eating schedule, so do pets. Even if you are home everyday to feed your cat, having a machine that can automatically dispense the same exact amount of food everyday, at the same time, can help implement a healthy routine for your pet. An automatic pet feeder is especially necessary if you have an unpredictable schedule.
PETLIBRO's Automatic Cat Feeder was our first pick on our best list because it's reliable, can play voice recordings, and can schedule 1-4 meals per day. Although it is labeled for cats, it can also work for small to medium-sized dogs. Right now it is 38% off.
Amazon Pet Day is a 48-hour event that features thousands of pet items on sale. The event begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on May 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on May 3. The sale is open to all shoppers, not just Prime subscribers.
ZDNET rounded up the best pet cameras and the Furbo Dog Camera came in first place. Some features earning the camera its first place include a 360-rotating view, dog tracking, two-way audio, bark alerts, and night vision. The best feature, which brings comfort to both pets and owners, is its treat-tossing feature.
