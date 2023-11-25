'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 94 best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
With the holiday season just around the corner, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg rolled out the Black Friday deals on everything from TVs and laptops to flash drives and SSDs.
Whether you're looking for a new SSD as a gift for someone on your list, or want to upgrade your current storage, I've scoured the web to find the best Black Friday deals on SSDs and other storage solutions. This means that you can save hundreds on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk. Read on to find the best SSD and storage deals I've found for Black Friday.
Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Kingston Fury Renegade 4TB SSD for $386 (save $249 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD for $250 (save $350 at Amazon)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for $165 (save $295 at Best Buy)
- Seagate Exos X20 20TB 7200RPM HDD for $270 (save $430 at Newegg)
- WD Black SN850X 1TB: $80 (save $100 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Pro G40 2TB: $250 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: $190 (save $270 at Walmart)
- Crucial MX500 2TB SSD: $80 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Intel Optane 905P 1.5TB SSD: $400 (save $280 at Newegg)
- WD Black 6TB 7200RPM HDD: $120 (save $110 at Newegg)
- Gigastone 512GB microSD plus 5 years data recovery: $50 (save $40 at Newegg)
- WD Red 4TB 3D NAND SATA III SSD: $210 (save $370 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 256GB flash drive: $19.50 (save $60.50 at B&H Photo)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB external HDD: $230 (save $440 at Newegg)
Black Friday Amazon storage and SSD deals
- Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD: $99 (save $90)
- Corsair Survivor Stealth 256GB flash drive: $55 (save $29)
- Adata Legend 800 1TB SSD: $47 (save $80)
- Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD: $150 (save $90)
- Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD: $183 (save $70)
- SanDisk iXpand 256GB USB-C/lightning flash drive: $50 (save $40)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SSD flash drive: $100 (save $180)
- PNY Pro Elite V2 1TB flash drive: $90 (save $40)
- Acer Predator GM7000 4TB SSD: $185 (save $65)
- PNY Elite-X Fit 512GB flash drive: $31 (save $44)
- PNY M280 4TB SSD: $228 (save $172)
- Buffalo 1TB external SSD: $56 (save $64)
- Seagate Game Drive for PS4 2TB HDD: $75 (save $35)
- LaCie rugged mini 2TB external HDD: $70 (save $40)
- WD Red 22TB 7200RPM HDD: $419 (save $181)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB external HDD: $230 (save $70)
- Seagate One Touch Hub 20TB HDD: $330 (save $120)
- PNY EliteX-Pro 2TB portable SSD: $96 (save $77)
- Lexar NM790 2TB SSD: $95 (save $55)
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC for Nintendo Switch: $25 (save $25)
Black Friday Best Buy storage and SSD deals
- WD Red Pro 18TB SATA HDD: $350 (save $170)
- WD My Passport 2TB: $110 (save $170)
- WD My Cloud Home Duo 12TB personal cloud: $380 (save $170)
- Seagate Game Drive 2TB SSD: $140 (save $120)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB: $140 (save $155)
- WD Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox 12TB: $275 (save $120)
- SanDisk 2TB portable SSD: $95 (save $125)
- Seagate 1TB SSD for Xbox Series X|S: $130 (save $90)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD: $360 (save $570)
- Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD: $250 (save $190)
- WD Black P40 Game Drive 2TB portable SSD: $160 (save $170)
- WD Black SN770 2TB SSD: $100 (save $140)
- WD EasyStore 14TB external HDD: $200 (save $110)
- Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: $250 (save $95)
- WD Easystore 18TB external HDD: $200 (save $205)
- SanDisk Professional G-Drive 18TB external SSD: $430 (save $120)
- PNY Duo Link 128GB iOS flash drive: $38 (save $42)
- WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD: $300 (save $200)
- Crucial T700 4TB SSD: $408 (save $192)
- Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB SSD: $230 (save $300)
- Seagate Game Drive for PS5 2TB SSD: $140 (save $120)
- Adata Legend 960 Max 4TB SSD: $250 (save $250)
- Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB SSD: $100 (save $50)
- Trezor Model T advanced crypto hardware wallet: $153 (save $66)
- WD My Cloud Expert EX2 Ultra 12TB network attached storage: $470 (save $130)
Black Friday B&H Photo storage and SSD deals
- SanDisk Pro G40 4TB SSD: $320 (save $480)
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD: $200 (save $600)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 4TB: $250 (save $350)
- WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: $230 (save $470)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD: $380 (save $220)
- WD Black P50 Game Drive 4TB: $430 (save $320)
- Kingston 2TB IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD: $329 (save $226)
- LaCie 4TB rugged external SSD: $430 (save $370)
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD: $90 (save $180)
- SanDisk Pro Blade Transport 2TB: $220 (save $140)
- WD Black P50 Game Drive 4TB: $430 (save $320)
- PNY EliteX Pro 4TB portable SSD: $235 (save $172)
- WD Black D30 Game Drive 2TB: $150 (save $160)
- SecureData SecureDrive KP 250GB encrypted SSD: $59 (save $170)
- Crucial T700 4TB: $400 (save $192)
- WD Blue 3D NAND SATA III: $250 (save $280)
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable SSD: $180 (save $360)
- WD Blue SN570 2TB SSD: $110 (save $170)
- WD Red SA500 2TB NAS SSD: $160 (save $130)
- Kingston 2280 4TB SSD: $220 (save $100)
- Crucial T500 1TB SSD: $65 (save $65)
- Seagate BarraCuda Q5 2TB SSD: $125 (save $115)
- Lexar Profesional NM800 2TB SSD: $130 (save $130)
- WD Black SN750 SE 1TB SSD: $60 (save $117)
- PNY CS3140 1TB SSD: $100 (save $140)
Black Friday Walmart storage and SSD deals
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD: $130 (save $140)
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD: $70 (save $60)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD: $80 (save $60)
- Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB 7200RPM HDD: $300 (save $85)
- Crucial P3 Plus 4TB SSD: $180 (save $80)
- Samsung SM883 240GB SSD: $25 (save $70)
- Current price: $386
- Regular price: $635
The Kingston Fury Renegade is a 4TB M.2 SSD that can be used on your desktop, laptop, or even your PlayStation 5 as an upgrade or supplement to your existing storage. You'll get read and write speeds up to 7300MB/s for ultra-fast file transfers as well as faster access to your most-used files and programs. You can also purchase a heatsink module to help disperse excess waste heat and allow your new SSD to operate at optimal temperatures more consistently.
- Current price: $250
- Regular price: $600
SanDisk is one of the most well-known names in computer storage, and you can save almost $400 on SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD at Amazon. Not only will you get tons of storage space for files, programs, photos, and more, you'll also get read and write speeds up to 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. It also uses 3D NAND technology to help improve power efficiency as well as to extend the life of your SSD. And with a 5-year warranty, you and your data will be protected against drive damage.
- Current price: $165
- Regular price: $460
The Seagate Firecuda 530 is a great gaming SSD for laptops and desktops, and you can save almost $300 on the 2TB model at Best Buy. The M.2 form factor gives you an ultra-slim profile that's perfect for gaming laptops or microATX desktops, while the heatsink helps dissipate waste heat and keeps your SSD running at optimal temperatures. It's also compatible with the PlayStation 5.
- Current price: $270
- Regular price: $700
The Seagate Exos X20 is a traditional hard-disk drive, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles as its SSD counterparts, you can save over $400 on the 20TB model at Newegg. The Exos X20 features speeds up to 7200RPM as well as up to 285MB/s read and write speeds. A desktop controller app allows you to set custom power options for better efficiency or performance, while the helium-sealed side welds on the chassis provide strength and resistance against shocks and drops as well as leak protection.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the U.S., the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, in 2023, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in-person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best SSD?
My pick for the best SSD is the WD My Passport for its affordability, even at higher capacities, 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with both Windows and macOS devices, and variety of capacities. It also features a drop and shock resistant chassis to help prevent data loss and corruption due to accidents. You can even set up a password to access the drive itself or specific folders and files to help prevent unauthorized use of your SSD.
