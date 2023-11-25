/>
The 94 best Black Friday storage and SSD deals

Take advantage of the best Black Friday deals on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives, from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

With the holiday season just around the corner, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg rolled out the Black Friday deals on everything from TVs and laptops to flash drives and SSDs. 

Whether you're looking for a new SSD as a gift for someone on your list, or want to upgrade your current storage, I've scoured the web to find the best Black Friday deals on SSDs and other storage solutions. This means that you can save hundreds on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk. Read on to find the best SSD and storage deals I've found for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals

Black Friday Amazon storage and SSD deals

Black Friday Best Buy storage and SSD deals

Black Friday B&H Photo storage and SSD deals

Black Friday Walmart storage and SSD deals

Kingston Fury Renegade 4TB SSD

Save $249 at Amazon
A Kingston Fury Renegade SSD on a black and green background
Kingston/ZDNET
  • Current price: $386 
  • Regular price: $635 

The Kingston Fury Renegade is a 4TB M.2 SSD that can be used on your desktop, laptop, or even your PlayStation 5 as an upgrade or supplement to your existing storage. You'll get read and write speeds up to 7300MB/s for ultra-fast file transfers as well as faster access to your most-used files and programs. You can also purchase a heatsink module to help disperse excess waste heat and allow your new SSD to operate at optimal temperatures more consistently. 

View now at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD

Save $350 at Amazon
A SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND SSD on a black and green background
SanDisk/ZDNET
  • Current price: $250
  • Regular price: $600 

SanDisk is one of the most well-known names in computer storage, and you can save almost $400 on SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD at Amazon. Not only will you get tons of storage space for files, programs, photos, and more, you'll also get read and write speeds up to 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. It also uses 3D NAND technology to help improve power efficiency as well as to extend the life of your SSD. And with a 5-year warranty, you and your data will be protected against drive damage. 

View now at Amazon

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD

Save $295 at Best Buy
A Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD on a green and black background
Seagate/ZDNET
  • Current price: $165 
  • Regular price: $460 

The Seagate Firecuda 530 is a great gaming SSD for laptops and desktops, and you can save almost $300 on the 2TB model at Best Buy. The M.2 form factor gives you an ultra-slim profile that's perfect for gaming laptops or microATX desktops, while the heatsink helps dissipate waste heat and keeps your SSD running at optimal temperatures. It's also compatible with the PlayStation 5.

View now at Best Buy

Seagate Exos X20 20TB HDD

Save $430 at Newegg
A Seagate Exos X20 hard drive on a green and black background
Seagate/ZDNET
  • Current price: $270 
  • Regular price: $700 

The Seagate Exos X20 is a traditional hard-disk drive, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles as its SSD counterparts, you can save over $400 on the 20TB model at Newegg. The Exos X20 features speeds up to 7200RPM as well as up to 285MB/s read and write speeds. A desktop controller app allows you to set custom power options for better efficiency or performance, while the helium-sealed side welds on the chassis provide strength and resistance against shocks and drops as well as leak protection. 

View now at Newegg

When is Black Friday 2023?

In the U.S., the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, in 2023, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in-person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations). 

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best SSD?

My pick for the best SSD is the WD My Passport for its affordability, even at higher capacities, 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with both Windows and macOS devices, and variety of capacities. It also features a drop and shock resistant chassis to help prevent data loss and corruption due to accidents. You can even set up a password to access the drive itself or specific folders and files to help prevent unauthorized use of your SSD. 

