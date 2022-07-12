/>
X
Home Home & Office

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

What is the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on Amazon devices? ZDNet's top choice is the Fire Stick Lite, for sale at just $11, at 60% off, it's the lowest price it's ever been. But that's not the only Amazon device with a deep discount.
mariadiaz169.jpg
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Show more (2 items)

Amazon Prime Day has grown almost as big as Cyber Monday in how many great deals are available and the expectations built up around it. Most of the best deals from Prime Day are on Amazon devices, and with Alexa more popular than ever and Amazon featuring many smart home devices, it's one of the best times to buy. We're keeping an eye on all of the Prime Day deals and rounding up all of the best deals on Amazon devices for you.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Save $18
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon
  • Current price: $11
  • Original price: $29

Amazon's most basic Fire Stick is going for the lowest price we've seen at just $11. With 1080p Full HD support, this compact device is great for everyday streaming, especially for this price. Though this doesn't come with TV controls, Amazon recently added shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Alexa will always be right at your fingertips with this remote. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon eero 6+

Save $84
Amazon eero 6+
Amazon
  • Offer price: $155
  • Original price: $239

If it's time to replace your existing router for a more efficient, stronger alternative, this deal is probably for you. This particular bundle for a dual-band mesh wifi system supports Wifi 6 and will reduce dead spots and dropped video calls across up to 3000 sq ft. These also feature two ethernet ports each, for even more reliability. At $155 down from $239, this bundle of the eero 6+ is at the lowest price Amazon has ever sold it for.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Save $18
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Amazon
  • Offer price: $41
  • Original price: $59

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a perfect addition to a home with Amazon Alexa. This smart thermostat lets you control the temperature from wherever you are through the Alexa app, which also gives you visuals on your HVAC system's daily, weekly and monthly energy use. You can add voice control with the Alexa app or with an Echo device, sold separately. Upgrading to a smart thermostat for only $41 is a great deal, and this is the lowest price this thermostat has ever been.

View now at Amazon

Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug bundle

Save $50
Echo Dot and Smart Plug
Amazon
  • Offer price: $24
  • Original price: $74

This is one of the best deals on Amazon devices this Prime Day. The latest model of Echo Dot is a full sound speaker that brings Alexa to your home to help with anything from playing music, turning on a light, or setting up routines with motion to activate devices when you walk into a room. Pairing it with the Amazon smart plug results in $50 dollars savings and the lowest price for both that we've ever seen on Amazon. 

This Smart Plug is a straightforward way to make your home smarter. All you'd need to do is plug it in, no wiring required, and connect it to a 2.4GHz network with the Alexa app and you'll be able to control this plug with voice control to add schedules and turn appliances or lights on and off from wherever you are.

View now at Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) + Blink mini

Save $94
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) + Blink mini
Amazon
  • Offer price: $189
  • Original price: $284

Meet your new home organizer, assistant, speaker, video caller, streaming display, digital picture frame, recipe book, all in one device, plus a security camera.

The 3rd generation Echo Show 10 takes an Echo dot to a whole new level with a 10.1" HD screen that moves with you, so you never miss a beat. It's ideal for video calls, and the 13MP camera with auto-framing will capture it all. It comes with all the essential features of an Echo Dot: powerful sound, compatible smart devices, multi-room music, the ever-helpful Alexa, and a screen that keeps your favorite photos on display. 

The Blink mini is a plug-in indoor security camera that records in 1080p HD and sends you motion detection alerts to your smartphone, it can also double as a chime with the Blink video doorbell

View now at Amazon

Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit Bundle

Save $200
Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit Bundle
Amazon
  • Offer price: $224
  • Original price: $424

This security system from Ring Alarm is the perfect bundle if you're looking to turn your home into a smart one, especially at $200 off. It includes the 2020 Ring video doorbell, an Echo Show 5, and an 8-piece kit from Ring Alarm (includes base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and range extender). As with all Ring products, you can add more purchased separately and seamlessly combine them into your smart home system.

View now at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Battery Cam

Save $30
Ring Stick Up Battery Cam
Amazon
  • Offer price: $69
  • Original price: $99

This indoor or outdoor security camera from Ring lets you see all the comings and goings inside or outside your home. You'll be able to place it anywhere you want thanks to the included battery pack, making it completely wireless. With the ability to add multiple cameras in the Ring app, it's a great addition to your Ring Alarm system. And at just $69, this is the best deal that's ever been offered on this camera.

View now at Amazon

What is the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on Amazon devices?

The best deal on Amazon devices is the Fire TV Stick Lite, followed closely by many others mentioned above. This deal features 60% savings, letting users make their existing TVs smart with just $11.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Amazon devices?

These are our top picks for best deals on Amazon devices because of the high value for money they feature. We narrowed down the deals by determining which have both the biggest discounts for the highest quality and added enrichment to a potential buyer.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022 began today, July 12, and will run through Wednesday July 13.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals?

Top deals by category

ZDNet has been rounding up the best Prime Day deals by category:

Amazon

Fitness

Computers

Gaming

Home and office

Technology

Visit our Prime Day hub to discover even more great deals. If you'd like tips and tricks on how to suss out bargains on Amazon yourself, see: How to find the best deals, plus tips on how to master the sale. 

Finally, Amazon isn't the only retailer holding a summer sale. Best Buy, Target, and others have incredible deals on offer right now. Check them out here: The best Prime Day competitor deals: Top sales not at Amazon

How do you find great deals on Amazon?

Prime members have access to exclusive offers with their membership on Prime Day, but Amazon is always offering discounts and deals for their products. You can read more about how and where to find awesome Prime Day Deals here

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

