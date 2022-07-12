Amazon Prime Day has grown almost as big as Cyber Monday in how many great deals are available and the expectations built up around it. Most of the best deals from Prime Day are on Amazon devices, and with Alexa more popular than ever and Amazon featuring many smart home devices, it's one of the best times to buy. We're keeping an eye on all of the Prime Day deals and rounding up all of the best deals on Amazon devices for you.
Amazon's most basic Fire Stick is going for the lowest price we've seen at just $11. With 1080p Full HD support, this compact device is great for everyday streaming, especially for this price. Though this doesn't come with TV controls, Amazon recently added shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Alexa will always be right at your fingertips with this remote.
If it's time to replace your existing router for a more efficient, stronger alternative, this deal is probably for you. This particular bundle for a dual-band mesh wifi system supports Wifi 6 and will reduce dead spots and dropped video calls across up to 3000 sq ft. These also feature two ethernet ports each, for even more reliability. At $155 down from $239, this bundle of the eero 6+ is at the lowest price Amazon has ever sold it for.
The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a perfect addition to a home with Amazon Alexa. This smart thermostat lets you control the temperature from wherever you are through the Alexa app, which also gives you visuals on your HVAC system's daily, weekly and monthly energy use. You can add voice control with the Alexa app or with an Echo device, sold separately. Upgrading to a smart thermostat for only $41 is a great deal, and this is the lowest price this thermostat has ever been.
This is one of the best deals on Amazon devices this Prime Day. The latest model of Echo Dot is a full sound speaker that brings Alexa to your home to help with anything from playing music, turning on a light, or setting up routines with motion to activate devices when you walk into a room. Pairing it with the Amazon smart plug results in $50 dollars savings and the lowest price for both that we've ever seen on Amazon.
This Smart Plug is a straightforward way to make your home smarter. All you'd need to do is plug it in, no wiring required, and connect it to a 2.4GHz network with the Alexa app and you'll be able to control this plug with voice control to add schedules and turn appliances or lights on and off from wherever you are.
Meet your new home organizer, assistant, speaker, video caller, streaming display, digital picture frame, recipe book, all in one device, plus a security camera.
The 3rd generation Echo Show 10 takes an Echo dot to a whole new level with a 10.1" HD screen that moves with you, so you never miss a beat. It's ideal for video calls, and the 13MP camera with auto-framing will capture it all. It comes with all the essential features of an Echo Dot: powerful sound, compatible smart devices, multi-room music, the ever-helpful Alexa, and a screen that keeps your favorite photos on display.
The Blink mini is a plug-in indoor security camera that records in 1080p HD and sends you motion detection alerts to your smartphone, it can also double as a chime with the Blink video doorbell
This security system from Ring Alarm is the perfect bundle if you're looking to turn your home into a smart one, especially at $200 off. It includes the 2020 Ring video doorbell, an Echo Show 5, and an 8-piece kit from Ring Alarm (includes base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and range extender). As with all Ring products, you can add more purchased separately and seamlessly combine them into your smart home system.
This indoor or outdoor security camera from Ring lets you see all the comings and goings inside or outside your home. You'll be able to place it anywhere you want thanks to the included battery pack, making it completely wireless. With the ability to add multiple cameras in the Ring app, it's a great addition to your Ring Alarm system. And at just $69, this is the best deal that's ever been offered on this camera.
The best deal on Amazon devices is the Fire TV Stick Lite, followed closely by many others mentioned above. This deal features 60% savings, letting users make their existing TVs smart with just $11.
These are our top picks for best deals on Amazon devices because of the high value for money they feature. We narrowed down the deals by determining which have both the biggest discounts for the highest quality and added enrichment to a potential buyer.
Prime Day 2022 began today, July 12, and will run through Wednesday July 13.
