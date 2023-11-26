/>
The 57 best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals you can get now

ZDNET gathered the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, headphones, monitors, speakers, fridges, and more so you can save more and search less.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer

One of the best ways to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is by shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club, which offers significant discounts on sought-after tech products. As we shop during Cyber Monday, one of the year's biggest shopping events, ZDNET is rounding up the best deals we can find and keeping you updated as new ones arise. 

Also: The best 140+ Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Sam's Club, like Costco, is a membership-based wholesale retailer. While non-members can shop at Sam's Club with a guest account online, only members can access the full savings available as part of the store's Cyber Monday deals. Customers looking to start a Sam's Club membership can pay $50 a year for a Club membership or $110 a year for a Plus membership. For a limited time, you can buy a Club membership for $20.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 Sam's Club deals

Best Sam's Club Cyber Monday TV deals

Sam's Club/ZDNET

Best Sam's Club Cyber Monday gaming deals

Sam's Club/ZDNET

Best Sam's Club Cyber Monday tablet deals

Sam's Club/ZDNET

Discount gift cards for Cyber Monday

Sam's Club Coupons, Promo codes, and cashback on Rakuten

More Sam's Club Cyber Monday deals

EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station

Save $401
EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station
EcoFlow/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,199
  • Original price: $1,600

If you're in need of a reliable source of power that is also smart, you should take advantage of this $400 off EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station. It's built to handle high-energy devices and appliances of up to 3400 watts, like refrigerators and dryers. It can be hooked up to a pair of EcoFlow solar panels for a maximum 800W of solar charge. On its own, the DELTA Max boasts a 2kWh capacity that can be increased with additional units. 

View now at Sam's Club

Samsung 85-inch CU7000 Series smart TV

Save $200
Samsung 85-inch CU7000 Series smart TV
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $898
  • Original price: $200

This imposing 85-inch Samsung smart TV features 4K resolution complete with upscaling, thanks to its Crystal Processor. The display brings images to life with vibrant colors and sharp contrasts, and the unique 3D sound delivery makes for an immersive sound experience. 

View now at Samsclub

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus robot vacuum and mop

Save $350
Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus all-in-one robot vacuum and mop
Ecovacs/ZDNET
  • Current price: $600
  • Original price: $950

At one point Ecovacs' flagship robot, the Deebot T10 Plus is a high-end robot vacuum and mop that features all-in-one convenience. With a self-emptying dustbin, scrubbing mop pads, AI-powered object avoidance, and carpet detection, the T10 Plus uses laser mapping to scan your home and avoid clutter. 

View now at Sam's Club

Samsung 3.1 channel soundbar + wireless subwoofer

Save $100
Samsung 3.1 channel soundbar + wireless subwoofer
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $299

This 3.1 channel configuration Samsung soundbar is Dolby Audio-enabled and includes a wireless subwoofer for a deep, rich bass. This soundbar can be connected to almost any TV either wirelessly, via Bluetooth, of with an HDMI or Digital Optical cable. 

View now at Samsclub

Simplisafe 8-pc security system

Save $75
Simplisafe 8-pc security system
Simplisafe/ZDNET
  • Current price: $224
  • Original price: $299

This is a great home security starter kit or a way to expand a current Simplisafe system. This eight piece bundle is a great deal at $224, especially before Black Friday. It includes three entry sensors, a keypad, motion sensor for human detection, battery and cellular backup, and two cameras, a wireless outdoor camera and an indoor camera. 

View now at Sam's Club

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday is a virtual shopping event that happens the Monday following Thanksgiving. It's happening on Monday, November 27, 2023.

When was Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 was on November 24, 2023. 

Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which was November 23 this year.

What were Sam's Club's Black Friday hours?

Sam's Club was closed for Thanksgiving and opened on Black Friday, November 24, at 10 a.m. The Black Friday sale started online on November 23, at midnight, with some deals still available after.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 


