HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
To help this task be as easy and inexpensive for you as possible, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now on HP products across the gamut. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop for yourself or an inexpensive printer for the techy in your life, read on to see how you can save some serious cash in the leadup to Black Friday 2022.
Below are the 10 best early HP deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting HP deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
While this gaming PC won't be able to run the latest and greatest titles at maximum settings, it should do just fine with retro gaming titles, and still meets the recommended system requirements for favorites like Fortnite, Hearthstone, Rocket League, and others. This could make it a great first gaming PC for younger gamers, while also offering more than enough power to double as a homework station.
When you think of laptops under $350, you're most likely expecting to be limited to Chromebooks. But, sometimes you need a system with a full, desktop-class operating system like Windows. If that's the case and you're on a tight budget, HP's 17.3-inch laptop offers a big HD display for that Windows app you need to run, or just for watching your favorite streaming videos on a nice big, portable display.
While high-resolution photo printers are great for the home, high-output office and home office needs are best served by a quick, reliable all-in-one laser printer like this one. This model from HP includes printing, scanning, copying, and more. It also ships with six months of HP's Instant Ink service, which will make it an even better deal by helping defray some of the cost of replacement toner cartridges as well.
HP may not be known for its gaming monitors, but this model includes specs that stack up very well against more expensive ultrawide gaming displays, including a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GTG response time, and an IPS panel for excellent color and brightness consistency without needing a curve.
HP's 15.3-inch Victus gaming laptop comes packed with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti to allow you to play less demanding games at framerates that will max out its 144Hz refresh rate, and even AAA, graphically intense titles at completely respectable settings. Despite that power, it's still thin and light for a gaming laptop at less than an inch thick and just over five pounds.
If you're an Intel die-hard, this is a great budget laptop option for you. The unit drops the cost of a Core i3 system to barely more than what a basic Chromebook costs, while also providing 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an HD display. It's a great student laptop, media consumption PC, or just an inexpensive couch PC for the family.
If you need a cheap, compact printer for the occasional document, ticket, or even family photo this model barely costs more than a single replacement cartridge will usually run you. It's even an all-in-one, meaning it can handle scanning and copying too. With six months of HP's Instant Ink service, it's darn near free.
HP's Reverb G2 headset might not have the same level of recognition as the Meta Quest line or Valve Index, but it can do almost everything those models can, and even some things they can't, thanks to its Windows Mixed Reality compatibility. Its built-in audio also closely matches setups that usually require after-market modifications.
HP's Envy desktop is the most powerful gaming system on this list yet. It offers a 12th-gen Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 3070 GPU. While you'll probably want to replace the included keyboard and mouse before you get down to any serious gaming, the desktop alone is well worth this price and more.
It might not be quite as flashy as the other devices on this list, nor is it going to help you game or do your homework, but it could save you a massive headache by helping you preserve your documents and photos against water and air damage.
We scanned through the best offers from the top online retailers that carry HP's laptops, printers, monitors, and other devices, putting together all of the largest discounts, most useful items, and overall best deals for you.
This year's Black Friday is on November 25, but tons of retailers are already ramping up their offers in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.
Cyber Monday follows Black Friday on November 28. Retailers don't often wait until Black Friday to start posting their deals, let alone Cyber Monday. But, you should still keep a close eye on that date for some extra limited-time offers and select promos.