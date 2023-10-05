'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 15 best early October Prime Day 2023 deals under $100
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days is only a few days away, but you don't have to wait until it officially kicks off to score big savings on some of your favorite tech. The e-commerce giant is having another Prime Day deals-palooza on Oct. 10-11, and you can use the two days of sales to get ahead on holiday shopping (or finally buy that air fryer you've been contemplating for months).
Also: Best early October Prime Day deals
Amazon is currently offering under-$100 deals on useful gadgets like air purifiers, automatic cat food dispensers, earbuds, Amazon Echo devices, tablets, e-readers, and much more. Here are a few standout early Prime Day deals that are worth checking out now before they're back to regular pricing.
Best early October Prime Day deals under $100
- Echo 4th Gen with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb: $57 (Save $83)
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: $80 (Save $100)
- Wopet 6L Automatic Cat Food Dispenser: $90 (Was $110)
- Levoit Air Purifier for Home Allergies: $85 (Was $100)
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera (3rd Gen): $100 (Save $150)
- Current price: $85
- Original price: $120
Take your outdoor movie nights to the next level with this bluetooth projector that's $35 off ahead of October Prime Day. It has 1080p Full HD Resolution, and a 120-inch projector screen is even included, so you have everything you need for the perfect movie night.
- Current: $60
- Original: $100
With manual kettles, it can be tough to get your water at the exact temperature desired for a pour-over coffee, an oolong tea, or green tea. And for morning brew connoisseurs, that precision in temperature impacts the flavor and feel of your beverage. This Ninja electric kettle takes out the temperature guesswork of a regular kettle. With seven one-touch presets for coffee, green tea, white tea, and more, a rapid boil feature, and a temperature hold, you can tend to your other kitchen duties as the kettle monitors its temperature for the unfussiest cup of perfectly calibrated coffee.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $120
Turn that 7-year-old into a bookworm early with unlimited access to thousands of books, all within the corners of their Kindle e-reader. This Kindle Kids comes with a cover, one year of Amazon Kids+ (a yearly subscription with access to thousands of titles and and a select number of audio books designed for kids), and a two-year warranty. The battery life on the Kindle Kids is great -- go up to six weeks in between charges.
- Current: $95
- Original price: $180
This Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet does many of the tasks of a computer without any of the bulkiness of a PC. Answer emails, design spreadsheets, read your favorite novels on Kindle, and stream your favorite shows on Netflix, all on this 10-inch display. The 12-hour battery life lasts you the whole workday and the 1080p HD display is bright and clear.
- Current: $80
- Original: $180
Save $100 on these active noise canceling earbuds by Jabra. Jabra says that these are made to stay in your ears no matter how intense your workout may be. With Bluetooth 5.2, ANC, and up to eight hours of battery, these pocketable wireless buds could be your go-to for your next 10-mile run.
More October Prime Day deals under $100
When is Amazon's October Prime Deal Days 2023?
This year, Amazon's October Prime Deal Days fall on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET looked at all Prime Day deals available under $100 and chose only devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked specifically for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale).
We also considered customer reviews when choosing deals, as well as our own experiences and testing with these products.
What are the best early October Prime Day 2023 deals?
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: