Prime Day is a great chance to snag some Amazon devices at heavily discounted prices. Amazon's Echo speakers and displays are just one example of that. Having an Alexa-enabled device like an Echo Dot or Show will make your life easier, helping you stay organized and on top of your calendar, consolidating your smart home capabilities, checking out the news and weather for you, and even taking you through a recipe. Not to mention answering your commands to turn on your smart devices, start a shopping list or tell you a joke.
Whether you're familiar with Alexa and want an upgrade to a better Echo speaker, or you want to get started with one, check out these deals to see which one is best for you.
The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is an oldie but a goodie released in 2018. But don't let its age fool you, this is Amazon's most popular Echo Dot with almost one million reviews and it still sells well today. This is the most compact of all Echo devices just 1.7 inches tall, making it able to fit in smaller places than its peers. It's great for basic everyday use if you just want to bring Alexa to your home to help you answer questions or control smart devices without having to pay for a premium sound speaker.
This is a perfect nightstand companion: all the benefits of Alexa with a smaller 5.5" display. Ask Alexa to show you the daily calendar first thing in the morning and set up daily routines for your smart devices.
This 4th generation Echo Dot features a clock that can seamlessly replace your phone's alarm. I find I snooze my alarm more when it's on my phone versus an actual alarm clock. You can set the time, alarms, and timers on all Echo devices but this can replace your actual clock as well as your speaker. This is a good option if you're like me and always remember what I need from the store at 11 pm, now just ask Alexa to add it to a list or to remind you in the morning.
The Echo Dot Kids is the best option if you're looking for a cute speaker for your kids' rooms. It's great to set up alarms for them, play white noise, and set routines for bedtime and mornings, they can even ask Alexa to read them a book through Audible. But no need to fear them going wild with it, parental controls make it easy to set daily time limits, set approved friends and family for kids to call, and filter content. This device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.
Read more: 11 Best Amazon Echo speakers.
The number one pick is the 3rd Generation Echo dot which is a great deal for an everyday Alexa-enabled speaker for under $30. We'll be watching what Amazon does with the rest of their Echo line from now through Prime Day to bring you the best deal out there.
We bring you these deals through tireless research and comparisons, all combined with our expertise to determine which ones are worth your hard-earned money and deserve a spot on this list.
Prime Day 2022 is a 48-hour event beginning on July 12 at 3 am EDT and ending on July 13.
Though it's not always easy to find great deals on Amazon, you can visit our Prime Day page to stay on top of the latest early deals that go live. To learn more about the ins and outs of Prime Day 2022, check out our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.
As we near Prime Day 2022, you can find all the great deals Amazon is announcing here:
Finally, we're rounding up all the best Prime Day 2022 deals here: