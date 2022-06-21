/>
The best early Prime Day deals on Fire TV devices: Get a smart TV for just $90

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on Fire TV devices? The 75-inch Toshiba M550 Series is ZDNet's top choice because it offers a home theater 4K UHD experience at $700 off. But it's not the only Fire TV on sale this Prime Day.
mariadiaz169.jpg
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Amazon finally put us out of our misery by announcing Prime Day for July 12 and July 13. But the truth is you don't have to wait until then to snag some deals. The Shop Early, Save Big initiative starts on June 21 with some great early deals for all your streaming needs. If you're in the market for a new TV, Amazon's early Prime Day deals have you covered with up to 50% off their Fire TVs.

Here are the best Fire TV deals to keep an eye on that went live today:

Toshiba 75-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Save $700
Toshiba 75-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire Tv
Amazon
  • Early Prime Day price: $699.99
  • Original price: $1399.99

Toshiba's M550 Series Fire TV is a great opportunity to upgrade your home theater for a bargain. The 75-inch 4K television is going for just under $700, which is the lowest price it has ever sold for, and features a backlit panel with full array local dimming to enhance your viewing experience. With hands-free Alexa, you won't need a remote to call on your favorite home assistant. For the gamers out there, it features Game Mode, which improves input lag to yield a snappier controller response. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD

Save $260
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
  • Current price: $299.99
  • Original price: $559.99

Omni Series Fire TVs feature a hands-free Alexa experience and a cinematic picture. A built-in microphone lets you ask Alexa to turn on your TV and control the content, letting you enjoy a remote-free life. With support for two-way video calling with Alexa Communications and Zoom, you can attend meetings from the couch or host a full screen family video call by just adding a webcam.

Enjoy a date night in with vivid images in 4K Ultra HD, with HDR 10 and HLG for a cinematic feel at home. This is a great TV for Alexa fans, and those that enjoy a home theater with a little versatility.

At $299.99, the Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series is selling for the lowest price it's ever been listed for.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD

Save $170
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD
Amazon
  • Current price: $199.99
  • Original price: $369.99

This 43" Fire TV is a great everyday option that features Alexa Voice TV Remote. It features a 4K Ultra HD screen with HDR, for a brilliant and colorful picture. Dolby Digital Plus makes it an immersive viewing experience that will not disappoint. 

It's not every day that you can get a 43-inch television for under $200 and, at $199.99, it's at the lowest price it's ever been, so it is definitely a good deal.

View now at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series 720p

Save $80
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Amazon
  • Current price: $99.99
  • Original price: $179.99

If you need a 32-inch smart TV, this is the one. This deal is the lowest price this TV has ever seen, just $99.99. Don't underestimate it based on size, though. The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV offers a surround sound experience from its built-in soundbar, thanks to DTS TruSurround technology.

Alexa Voice Remote is also included to control you television or ask Alexa about the weather, right from the remote control. This is a great option for smaller living spaces or a bedroom.

View now at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series 720p

Save $80
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series
Amazon
  • Current price: $89.99
  • Original price: $169.99

Don't let the small size fool you. The Insignia 24-inch Class F20 television can holds its own, with built-in Fire TV and Alexa Voice Remote, as well as DTS TruSurround sound. The 24 inch screen gives you the versatility to use it as a computer monitor with crystal clear images, which makes it perfect for working, gaming, or streaming.

At $89.99, this early Prime Day deal is the lowest price Amazon has ever offered this, so you can be certain you're getting a great deal.

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on Fire TV devices?

The best early Prime Day deal in Fire TVs is the Toshiba 75-inch M550. It is a large television fit for a home theater but the stunning picture will make it your go-to for every day use. 

How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Fire TV devices?

From the list of early Prime Day deals that Amazon is offering, these Fire TVs were meticulously reviewed and compared to choose which ones most accurately fit potential buyers' needs. We analyzed picture quality, display types, audio support, screen resolution, smart features, control capabilities, and refresh rate. 

The discount amount factors into which Fire TVs made this best list, but it was never the sole driver in determining choices. 

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and July 13. These early deals go live on June 21.

How do you find great deals on Amazon?

Prime members have access to exclusive offers with their membership, but Amazon is always offering discounts and deals for their products. On Prime Day 2022, a good place to start is Amazon's Prime Day home. You can read more about how and where to find awesome Prime Day Deals here

What else is on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2022?

Fire TVs aren't the only thing going on sale before Prime Day. Check out these other great early deals:

Are there other early Prime Day deals on Fire TV devices worth considering?

There are some deals we'll be watching to bring you the most up-to-date information. The Fire TVs above are some of the most heavily discounted leading up to Prime Day 2022, but here are other outstanding deal options to consider:

LG OLED C1 Series 55" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (save $403)

 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series (save $330)

 $499.99 at Amazon

Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (save $120)

 $199.99 at Amazon

