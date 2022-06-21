Amazon finally put us out of our misery by announcing Prime Day for July 12 and July 13. But the truth is you don't have to wait until then to snag some deals. The Shop Early, Save Big initiative starts on June 21 with some great early deals for all your streaming needs. If you're in the market for a new TV, Amazon's early Prime Day deals have you covered with up to 50% off their Fire TVs.
Here are the best Fire TV deals to keep an eye on that went live today:
Toshiba's M550 Series Fire TV is a great opportunity to upgrade your home theater for a bargain. The 75-inch 4K television is going for just under $700, which is the lowest price it has ever sold for, and features a backlit panel with full array local dimming to enhance your viewing experience. With hands-free Alexa, you won't need a remote to call on your favorite home assistant. For the gamers out there, it features Game Mode, which improves input lag to yield a snappier controller response.
Omni Series Fire TVs feature a hands-free Alexa experience and a cinematic picture. A built-in microphone lets you ask Alexa to turn on your TV and control the content, letting you enjoy a remote-free life. With support for two-way video calling with Alexa Communications and Zoom, you can attend meetings from the couch or host a full screen family video call by just adding a webcam.
Enjoy a date night in with vivid images in 4K Ultra HD, with HDR 10 and HLG for a cinematic feel at home. This is a great TV for Alexa fans, and those that enjoy a home theater with a little versatility.
At $299.99, the Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series is selling for the lowest price it's ever been listed for.
This 43" Fire TV is a great everyday option that features Alexa Voice TV Remote. It features a 4K Ultra HD screen with HDR, for a brilliant and colorful picture. Dolby Digital Plus makes it an immersive viewing experience that will not disappoint.
It's not every day that you can get a 43-inch television for under $200 and, at $199.99, it's at the lowest price it's ever been, so it is definitely a good deal.
If you need a 32-inch smart TV, this is the one. This deal is the lowest price this TV has ever seen, just $99.99. Don't underestimate it based on size, though. The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV offers a surround sound experience from its built-in soundbar, thanks to DTS TruSurround technology.
Alexa Voice Remote is also included to control you television or ask Alexa about the weather, right from the remote control. This is a great option for smaller living spaces or a bedroom.
Don't let the small size fool you. The Insignia 24-inch Class F20 television can holds its own, with built-in Fire TV and Alexa Voice Remote, as well as DTS TruSurround sound. The 24 inch screen gives you the versatility to use it as a computer monitor with crystal clear images, which makes it perfect for working, gaming, or streaming.
At $89.99, this early Prime Day deal is the lowest price Amazon has ever offered this, so you can be certain you're getting a great deal.
The best early Prime Day deal in Fire TVs is the Toshiba 75-inch M550. It is a large television fit for a home theater but the stunning picture will make it your go-to for every day use.
From the list of early Prime Day deals that Amazon is offering, these Fire TVs were meticulously reviewed and compared to choose which ones most accurately fit potential buyers' needs. We analyzed picture quality, display types, audio support, screen resolution, smart features, control capabilities, and refresh rate.
The discount amount factors into which Fire TVs made this best list, but it was never the sole driver in determining choices.
Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and July 13. These early deals go live on June 21.
Prime members have access to exclusive offers with their membership, but Amazon is always offering discounts and deals for their products. On Prime Day 2022, a good place to start is Amazon's Prime Day home. You can read more about how and where to find awesome Prime Day Deals here.
Fire TVs aren't the only thing going on sale before Prime Day. Check out these other great early deals:
There are some deals we'll be watching to bring you the most up-to-date information. The Fire TVs above are some of the most heavily discounted leading up to Prime Day 2022, but here are other outstanding deal options to consider: