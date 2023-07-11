'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's Prime Day sale officially kicks off today, and it's an almost-perfect time to snag a new TV on the cheap. Big brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony as well as TCL and Hisense are offering big discounts, coupons, and rebates to help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank. You can even get your hands on an OLED TV for a steep markdown.
I've combed through Prime exclusives, lightning deals, and early access deals to find the best discounted TVs on Amazon right now. I've also included great deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Newegg to help you find the right TV for your budget and home. But you'll want to hurry: At these prices, TVs will sell out fast.
The Samsung QN900B supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro for virtual surround sound that follows the on-screen action. It also produces native 8K resolution for four times the detail of 4K. Ahead of Prime Day, it's on major sale for $3,500 off -- not something you see every day.
The Samsung TU8300 is a curved-screen TV to help reduce glare from ambient and overhead lighting. It also supports remote PC access so you can work from the comfort of your couch.
The LG B2 uses an OLED panel for enhanced contrast and color accuracy. It also uses a machine-learning processor for better native and upscaled 4K resolution.
The Sony X85K features Dolby Vision for better contrast and detailing as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. It also is optimized for console gaming with the PlayStation 5.
The Sony X90K comes with a suite of preloaded apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It also has Alexa built-in for hands-free voice controls.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
While combing through Amazon's early Prime Day deals as well as deals from other retailers, I kept these criteria in mind:
My pick for the best TV is the Samsung QN90b for its Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos support, which creates audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features an anti-glare coating on the screen for better visibility in bright rooms or overhead lighting. And if you ever feel like the picture quality needs fine-tuning, you can use the Smart Calibration app to tweak color, contrast, and color temperature to get the very best out of your TV.
