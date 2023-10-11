'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 12 best October Prime Day Echo device deals
Prime Day is the best time to buy an Echo device at a low price, no questions asked -- and October Prime Day is no exception. As we near the holiday season, this is a great opportunity to buy an Echo speaker or Echo Show to add to your gift stash or to gift yourself while saving some cash.
Suppose you're looking for an easy way to make your home smarter. An Amazon Echo device is a great start -- especially for anyone looking to use Alexa for voice control of their smart home devices or to get the latest news and weather information. Echo devices range from smart speakers to smart displays, which can fit anywhere from your kitchen counter to your bedside table to help make your life easier.
Here are all of the best October Prime Day Echo device deals available now.
Best October Prime Day Echo device deals
- Echo Show 15: $185 (Save $95)
- Echo Dot Kids: $28 (Save $32)
- Echo Show 10: $160 (Save $90)
- Echo (4th Gen): $55 (Save $45)
- Echo Dot with clock: $45 (Save $15)
- Echo Glow: $17 (Save $13)
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $50
The latest Echo Dot is only $23 as part of the Prime Big Deal Days deals, and you can even add a Kasa Smart Plug for $1 for a limited time. This smart speaker is Amazon's most popular and best-sounding speaker of its size. It features a built-in temperature sensor, privacy mic off button, and eero built-in to add 1,000 square feet of coverage to your eero Wi-Fi network.
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $40
This tiny but mighty smart speaker is perfect for anyone looking for an intelligent compact companion that can fit almost anywhere. It was launched in 2023 as a smaller, discreet alternative to the Echo Dot, perfect for the college dorm or office desk but loud enough for your favorite podcasts or music. You can add a Kasa Smart Plug Mini for only $1 for a limited time.
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $90
The new Echo Show 5 is seeing its largest discount ever, at 56% off, available for $40. The latest five-inch Amazon smart display was launched this year and features an improved Alexa response thanks to an additional built-in microphone and upgraded audio quality for better audio output comparable to a standalone smart speaker.
- Current price: $155
- Original price: $200
The largest of Amazon's smart speaker lineup, the Echo Studio is a powerhouse speaker large enough to provide rich, room-filling sound. With two midrange speakers, one tweeter, and one five-inch woofer, the Echo Studio is capable of powerful spatial audio processing with automatic room adaptation. And, since this is an Echo device, Alexa is, of course, built in.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $130
The second-generation Echo Show 8 is one of the most popular smart displays in the Echo lineup. With an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera, it's perfect for making video calls to friends and family, as it uses auto-framing technology that always keeps you centered, whether you're chopping vegetables or stirring soup. Like the rest of the Echo smart displays, the Echo Show 8 comes with Alexa built-in and is an interactive display that lets you play videos and music or listen to the news or your favorite podcasts.
- Current price: $35
- Original price: $55
Have you ever been hit by the question of whether you closed the garage or locked the door right as you pulled out of your neighborhood? That's one of the ways the addition of an Echo Auto to your smart home lineup can help. This little device brings the power of Alexa to your vehicle, allowing you to ask the voice assistant to play your favorite music, reply to text messages, or open the garage as you arrive home.
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's October sales event, called Prime Big Deal Days, is happening Oct. 10-11.
Amazon Prime Day is the event that takes place each July, but Amazon has also started holding an extra 48-hour event in October last year, ahead of the holiday season.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
What is the best Echo device?
The Amazon Echo is considered the best Alexa device overall; it's a great, booming smart speaker that moves Alexa into your home for voice control, but it's also a smart home hub with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Matter.
If you're looking for the absolute best Echo speaker, you certainly can't go wrong with the Echo Studio, an outstanding, high-end speaker with spatial audio and room-filling sound.
