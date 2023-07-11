The 13 best Echo device Prime Day 2023 deals

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day is the best time to get an Echo device, bar none. Though Amazon often discounts its devices at different points of the year, Prime Day is when the lowest prices and the best deals come out, making the event one of the best opportunities for anyone wanting to add their first (or tenth) Echo device to their home.
An Amazon Echo device is a great addition to any smart home, especially for anyone looking to add a voice assistant like Alexa for voice control of their smart home devices or to get the latest news and weather information. The device itself can be a smart speaker or a smart display with a speaker built-in that can fit anywhere from your kitchen counter to your bedside table, and some have displays so you can stream your favorite shows, make video calls, or check in on your home security cameras.
This tiny but mighty smart speaker is perfect for anyone looking for an intelligent compact companion that can fit almost anywhere. It was launched in 2023 as a smaller, discreet alternative to the Echo Dot, perfect for the college dorm or office desk, but loud enough for your favorite podcasts or music. For a limited time, you can add a Sengled smart light bulb for only $1.
The new Echo Show 5 is now seeing its first big discount at 50% off, available for $45. The latest five-inch Amazon smart display was launched this year and features an improved Alexa response thanks to an additional built-in microphone, as well as upgraded audio quality for better audio output comparable to a standalone smart speaker.
The latest Echo Dot is only $23 as part of the Prime Day deals, and you can even add a free Sengled smart bulb for a limited time. This smart speaker is Amazon's most popular and best-sounding speaker of its size. It features a built-in temperature sensor, privacy mic off button, and eero built-in to add 1,000 square feet of coverage to your eero Wi-Fi network.
The largest of Amazon's smart display lineup, the Echo Show 15, is a 15.6-inch full HD display with Fire TV built-in, making it essentially a tiny smart TV that doubles as your family hub. This can replace your morning news, recipe books, kids' extracurricular and school calendar, shopping lists, and more in one sleek device. It can be installed in portrait or landscape orientation, and it comes with an Alexa voice remote for the complete kitchen TV experience.
The Echo Show 8 is one of the most popular smart displays in the Echo lineup. With an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera, it's perfect to make video calls to friends and family, as it uses auto-framing technology that always keeps you centered, whether you're chopping vegetables or stirring the soup. Like the rest of the Echo smart displays, the Echo Show 8 comes with Alexa built-in and is an interactive display that lets you play videos and music or listen to the news or your favorite podcasts.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a two-day sales event that started at 3 a.m. EDT on July 11 through July 12.
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
The Amazon Echo is considered the best Alexa device overall; it's a great, booming smart speaker that moves Alexa into your home for voice control, but it's also a smart home hub with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Matter.
If you're looking for the absolute best Echo speaker, you certainly can't go wrong with the Echo Studio, an outstanding, high-end speaker with spatial audio and room-filling sound.
