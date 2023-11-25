'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 20 best Black Friday security camera deals still live
Ensuring your home is safe at all times is a priority for many homeowners, parents, and guardians. You want to know that when you leave for work, your furry friends, older parents, or young kids are safe and sound.
Having a reliable security camera can help ease some of the anxiety you might have when leaving your loved ones or valued possessions at home for a few hours out of the day. Still, privacy and security are a concern, as you don't want bad actors or wandering eyes in your safe space. But home security isn't cheap, and quality pieces can be expensive -- making Black Friday and Cyber Monday a great time to shop for essential home security items on your or a loved one's wish list.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
If you're looking for security cameras and devices that also come with some extra savings, ZDNET rounded up the best Black Friday deals still available. Since more deals will be coming and going as Cyber Monday approaches, make sure you check back again to find the latest price drops throughout the holiday season.
Best Black Friday security camera deals still live
- Blink Mini 3-pack for $40 (save $60)
- Google Nest Cam for $70 (save $30)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Cam: $100 (save $70)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack for $228 (save $122)
- Ring Stick Up Cam for $60 (save $40)
- Blink Mini Security Camera for $20 (save $15)
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam for $170 (save $80)
- Blink Mini Pan Tilt Cam: $30 (save $30)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Stick Up Cam bundle: $100 (save $80)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 Cam bundle: $90 (save $90)
- Ring Wired Floodlight Cam: $120 (save $80)
- Ring Indoor Cam: $30 (save $30)
- Google indoor Nest Security Cam: $70 (save $30)
- WYZE Cam Security Camera: $17 (save $13)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: $280 (save $320)
- Night Owl Camera Wired Security System: $350 (save $150)
- Blink Outdoor 4 5-Camera Wireless: $200 (save $200)
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $100
With the Blink Mini cameras, you can monitor your house in 1080p HD quality at any time of the day. You can also pair the cameras to an Alexa-enabled device to receive real-time updates about your home security and arm and disarm your cameras from your phone.
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $280
This whole-home outdoor bundle is on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life.
- Current price: $36
- Original price: $60
The Eufy Mini Indoor camera can pan and tilt, so you can keep an eye on your home's most important areas. This camera includes on-device AI human detection technology to identify humans in the camera frame and deliver the most important notifications to your phone.
Most importantly, once you're home, you can turn on a privacy mode that turns the camera off and changes its angle to face away from the people in your house.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24 this year. Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and usually, retailers have sales with deep discounts on big-ticket items.
Black Friday is a great time to begin your holiday shopping for friends and family, as you have a good chance of finding their dream gift for a good price. If you're looking for more tech deals and gift ideas, you can find lists of deals and gift guides on our website.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best security camera?
Our experts at ZDNET have tested many security cameras and found that the best security camera is the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd generation). This camera is praised for its stable connectivity, privacy cover, and its excellent price. If it's on sale during Black Friday, be sure to check back here.
If you want to know more about ZDNET's top picks for security cameras, you can peruse our list of the best security cameras.
What are the best Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100
- Best Black Friday phone deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Best Black Friday monitor deals
- Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best Black Friday VPN deals
- Best Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best Black Friday Apple deals
- Best Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best Black Friday Dell deals
- Best Black Friday HP deals
- Best Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best Black Friday Sam's Club deals
- Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best Black Friday iPad deals
- Best Black Friday security camera deals
- Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best Black Friday streaming deals