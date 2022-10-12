'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon recently announced the release of a handful of new Echo devices, along with the addition of Eero mesh Wi-Fi to select 4th and 5th gen models. There's a lot for Echo fans to be excited about. You can preorder the 5th generation Echo models right now for shipping later this month, but we haven't seen any discounts on the newest devices. Right now, there are deals for various models of the Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Buds, and more.
We'll be updating this page with deals for the best Echo devices throughout Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale today and tomorrow. Before you ask Alexa where the deals are, bookmark this page and return throughout the sale.
The top three deals are below, but we've listed additional Amazon deals worth checking out further down the page. We've also highlighted other great finds at non-Amazon retailers, including Target and Best Buy.
The 2nd generation Echo Show 8 dropped in 2021 with a notable upgrade to the camera. The new 13MP camera features auto-framing to help you stay centered. This model also features stereo speakers and an 8-inch HD touchscreen. You'll get the convenience of an Alexa-enabled device with hands-free access to news, calendars, timers, and more.
With this offer, you can add six months of Amazon Music Unlimited, or 30 days of Alexa Together (remote caregiving service), for free.
The Amazon Echo Dot and 2-pack of GE LED smart bulbs bundle is a solid deal because compared to buying the 3rd gen Echo Dot separately ($18) you're getting the smart bulbs for free. Although you can grab the same Echo Dot without the bulbs for less with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. The lights are 60W incandescent bulbs and they can sync up with Alexa. So you'll be able to manage your smart bulbs even when you're not home with the Alexa mobile app.
This offer is a unique deal. If you're looking for a cheap Alexa device and a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, then this is the promotion for you.
Advertised as "get an echo dot for $0.99," the offer requires you to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $8.99/mo for Prime members. So you'll need to remember to cancel the service after a month if you don't want to continue paying.
With the subscription, your out-of-pocket cost is $9.98. That's roughly a 75% discount off the original price for a 3rd generation Echo dot ($40) -- the music subscription is just icing on the cake. If you'd rather skip the rigmarole, this device is also individually on sale for $17.99.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on Echo devices and speakers:
Target, Walmart, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top Echo deals from them.
To narrow down this list of deals, the discount needs to be at least 20% or be an incredibly rare offer. We use price comparison tools to see recent price trends and how often the item is on sale. And at the end of the day, we only write about deals we would want to take advantage of.
We want to help you be a better shopper by providing accurate advice. So we reference customer reviews to get an idea of how these devices work in the real world. We also have an extensive catalog of product reviews, and when it makes sense we'll pull from our research and testing.
The Prime Early Access Sale is essentially a second Prime Day sale we get to take advantage of before the holiday shopping season hits. Just like with the Prime Day event, these deals are only open to Prime members.
This sale -- the Prime Early Access Sale -- will run from October 11 to October 12.
