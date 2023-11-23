'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 65 best Black Friday Sam's Club deals you can get now
Black Friday is just a day away, but the deals are already surfacing. One of the best ways to take advantage of Black Friday deals is by shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club, which offers significant discounts on sought-after tech products. As we near Black Friday, arguably the biggest shopping event of the year, ZDNET will round up the best early deals we can find and keep you updated as new ones arise.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
Sam's Club, like Costco, is a membership-based wholesale retailer. While non-members can shop at Sam's Club with a guest account online, only members can access the full savings available as part of the store's Black Friday deals. Customers looking to start a Sam's Club membership can pay $50 a year for a Club membership or $110 a year for a Plus membership. For a limited time, you can buy a Club membership for $20.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Sam's Club deals
- Sam's Club membership for $20 (save $30)
- iRobot Roomba i5+ for $300 (save $150)
- JBL Tune ANC earbuds for $40 (save $40)
- Fitbit Versa 4 with bonus band for $139 (save $50)
- bObsweep PetHair robot vacuum and mop for $200 (save $300)
- HP Pavillion 15.6 Intel Core i5 touchscreen laptop for $579 (save $120)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum for $390 (save $99)
- bObsweep robot vacuum and mop for $100 (save $150)
- DJI Mini 2 Aerial Camera Bundle for $390 (Save $59)
- Epson EcoTank Photo printer for $500 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7a for $374 (save $125)
- Shark Rocket Pro stick vacuum for $110 (save $50)
- Night Owl 12-channel security system for $379 (save $70)
- Instax360 action cam bundle for $426 (save $23)
- Swann Premium Outdoor Floodlight Camera for $99 (save $50)
- JLab JBuds Air Sport earbuds for $50 (save $10)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II + Fabric Case Cover for $199 (save $80)
- Samsung Refrigerator with Family Hub for $1,595 (save $500)
- GE Cync full color Direct Connect smart bulbs for $15 (save $15)
- Garmin Instinct 2 smart watch for $189 (save $100)
- JBL Charge wireless speaker for $89 (save $40)
- Monster Rockin Roller 360 indoor/outdoor speaker for $139 (save $30)
- Nextbase 222XR dashcam bundle for $149 (save $50)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $89 (save $60)
- HP 17.3" IPS laptop for $479 (save $120)
- August smart lock plus Keypad for $200 (save $30)
- Epson EcoTank Supertank printer $189 (save $90)
Best Sam's Club Black Friday TV deals
- LG 70-inch Class UR8000 4K smart TV for $499 (save $100)
- Samsung 85-inch Class CU7000 4K smart TV for $898 (save $200)
- Vizio 50-inch Class V Series 4K smart TV for $199 (save $90)
- Hisense 70-inch 4K Google smart TV for $399 (save $80)
- Samsung S90 55-inch OLED smart TV for $1,298 (save $150)
- Philips 65-inch QLED Roku smart TV for $399 (save $150)
- Samsung 55-inch QN85 Neo QLED TV for $998 (save $200)
- TCL 85-inch Class S smart TV for $749 (save $250)
- Samsung 3.1 channel sound bar and wireless subwoofer for $199 (save $100)
- Vizio 5.1 M-Series home theater sound system for $199 (save $100)
Best Sam's Club Black Friday gaming deals
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $349 (save $50)
- PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spiderman 2 Edition bundle for $499 (save $60)
- Sony PS5 DualSense controller for $49 (save $15)
- CyberPower Intel Core i7 gaming PC for $1,280 (save $219)
- Xbox wireless controller for $44 (save $10)
- Asus ROG gaming desktop PC for $939 (save $300)
- MSI 31.5" curved gaming monitor for $169 (save $30)
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop for $1,999 (Save $600)
- MSI Cyborg 15.6 gaming laptop for $1099 (save $200)
Best Sam's Club Black Friday Tablet deals
- Samsung 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 128GB for $204 (save $115)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle for $1099 (save $380)
- Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i for $549 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,079 (save $470)
- Samsung S6 Lite 128GB for $219 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 128GB for $499 (save $190)
Discount gift cards for Black Friday
- Nintendo $100 value for $90
- Xbox $60 value for $59
- Steam $20 value for $19
- Uber $50 value for $49
- Hulu $50 value for $48
- Disney $50 value for $49
- Southwest Airlines $500 value for $400
- Fanatics $100 value for $80
Sam's Club Coupons, Promo codes, and cashback on Rakuten
What are Sam's Club's Black Friday hours?
Sam's Club will be closed for Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday, November 24, at 10 a.m. The Black Friday sale starts online on November 23, at midnight.
More Sam's Club Black Friday deals
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $950
At one point Ecovacs' flagship robot, the Deebot T10 Plus is a high-end robot vacuum and mop that features all-in-one convenience. With a self-emptying dustbin, scrubbing mop pads, AI-powered object avoidance, and carpet detection, the T10 Plus uses laser mapping to scan your home and avoid clutter.
- Current price: $898
- Original price: $200
This imposing 85-inch Samsung smart TV features 4K resolution complete with upscaling, thanks to its Crystal Processor. The display brings images to life with vibrant colors and sharp contrasts, and the unique 3D sound delivery makes for an immersive sound experience.
- Current price: $229
- Original price: $400
This 3.1 channel configuration Samsung soundbar is Dolby Atmos-enabled and features a wireless subwoofer for a deep, rich bass. The Q-Symphony technology works to put out immersive audio for a more cinematic experience when it's paired with select Samsung QLED TVs.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $299
This is a great home security starter kit or a way to expand a current Simplisafe system. This eight piece bundle is a steal at $199, especially before Black Friday. It includes three entry sensors, a keypad, motion sensor for human detection, battery and cellular backup, and two cameras, a wireless outdoor camera and an indoor camera.
- Current price: $1,199
- Original price: $1,600
If you're in need of a reliable source of power that is also smart, you should take advantage of this $400 off EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station. It's built to handle high-energy devices and appliances of up to 3400 watts, like refrigerators and dryers. It can be hooked up to a pair of EcoFlow solar panels for a maximum 800W of solar charge. On its own, the DELTA Max boasts a 2kWh capacity that can be increased with additional units.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 is on November 24, 2023.
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which is November 23 this year.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more.
Here are the top deals by category we've found so far:
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100Best Black Friday phone deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Best Black Friday monitor deals
- Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best Black Friday VPN deals
- Best Black Friday gaming dealsBest Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best Black Friday Apple deals
- Best Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best Black Friday Dell deals
- Best Black Friday HP deals
- Best Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best Black Friday Sam's Club dealsBest Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best Black Friday iPad deals
- Best Black Friday security camera deals
- Best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best Black Friday streaming deals