Home Deals

30+ best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more

Black Friday may be a few days away, but if you look in the right places, you can find great deals now. Check out our list below to score some major savings on top tech items.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. 

Because there are still some groans and strains in the supply chain, both big box stores and smaller businesses are offering early deals this year. You can save hundreds of dollars on major staples like TVs or even some top-notch electronics like Samsung devices.

Below, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this frequently through the end of Cyber Monday. However, some of these deals might be flash deals, so if you see something that you'd like or that's a perfect gift for a family member, add it to your cart sooner rather than later.

Latest Black Friday deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Black Friday deals worth checking out:

Best Black Friday deals

Below are the best Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6-inch Ultra-Thin Laptop for $169

Save $120
Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6" Ultra-Thin Laptop
Amazon
  • Current Price: $169
  • Original Price: $250

Looking for a no-frills chromebook? The Asus Vivobook only weighs 2.31 pounds and still packs an 11.6-inch screen for taking your work on the go. Surf the web with 4GB of RAM and up to 2.8GHz of processing power for when you need it. It also offers a 180-degree hinge for laying the screen flat.

View now at Amazon

GE CYNC 2K HD Outdoor Camera for $75

Save $25
GE CYNC 2K HD Outdoor Camera, Smart Security Camera
Amazon
  • Current Price: $75
  • Original Price: $100

Outdoor cameras can help give you extra peace of mind, whether you're just heading to bed or heading out for that much-needed vacation. The GE CYNC can give you just that with its 2K video resolution monitoring with night vision and person detection. As an included bonus, you can save the footage locally and via cloud storage.

View now at Amazon

Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,000

Sav $900
untitled-design-1
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,000
  • Original Price: $1,900

The Sony A80J is one of the best deals we've seen on a TV with savings of $900. The OLED model features XR Triluminos Pro Color and XR OLED Contrast to bring a beautiful picture to your TV screen. With the integrated Google TV OS, you can easily pull up your favorite shows straight from the home hub -- or use voice commands to do so.

View now at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i1+ (1552) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save $242
iRobot Roomba i1+
Walmart
  • Current Price: $288
  • Original Price: $530

The self-emptying i155220 robot vacuum can last for up to 60 days before you need to empty the bin. With 10 times the power-lifting suction, it uses a 3-stage cleaning system to make sure your floors stay clean using multi-surface rubber brushes. It cleans in neat rows rather than a randomized pathing plan and you can set it to clean while you're out and about so you come home to clean floors.

View now at Walmart

MSI Katana GF66 12U 15.6" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

Save $450
MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Laptop
MSI
  • Current Price: $650
  • Original Price: $1,100

Looking for a solid mid-range laptop? This MSI Katana will allow you to do some gaming while also being a work powerhouse. Sporting the RTX 3050 and 512GB of SSD, you get 15.6-inches of 144Hz HD screen.

View now at Adorama

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Save $60
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Amazon
  • Current Price: $130
  • Original Price: $190

Sporting extra storage for audiobooks and wireless charging, the Signature Edition of Amazon's hit e-reader brings thousands of books to your fingertips in a single device. The 6.8-inch display offers adjustability for font, sizing, and even warm light, and it's much easier to carry onto a plane.

View now at Amazon

Paramount+ Streaming subscription

Save $50
Paramount+
Sean Jackson/CNET
  • Current Price: $50
  • Original Price: $100

Looking for a new streaming service? With code ALLYEAR you can get the annal streaming service subscription for only $50, or 50% off the original $100 price tag. Enjoy great content like NFL games, The Good Fight, Evil, Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol, and more. You will need to mark the annual subscription to get the deal -- it doesn't apply to monthly plans.

View now at Paramount+

STM MagLoop Magnetic 3-in-1 Accessory for $16

Save $12
STM Magloop
Amazon
  • Current Price: $18
  • Original Price: $30

Looking for a great handy accessory for your iPhone? Having tested this MagLoop myself, it's a super handy accessory for your Apple phone. It uses a comfortable silicone ring that can pop out for an easier grip. The other nice feature about that same ring is it can double as a kickstand to help you shoot that amazing video for TikTok. Plus, it doubles as a bottle opener for when you need to open up a beverage in a pinch.

View now at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) for $60

Save $40
The Apple 4k streams vivid pictures from all major streaming platforms
CNET
  • Current Price: $60
  • Original Price: $100

The Apple TV 4K streaming stick is perfect for those that love the Apple iOS system. In addition to a brilliant 4K picture with automatic upscaling, you'll get the A8 chip to enjoy both gameplay and app experiences like Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. If you have AirPods, the TV 4K streaming device offers private listening with the earbuds.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen.

View now at Walmart

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $400

Save $100
DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo
Adorama
  • Current Price: $400
  • Original Price: $500

The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More combo offers a propeller holder and landing gear extensions. It can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and can shoot 4K HD video. It's also incredibly light, weighing less than 150g and folding for extra portability. You can also fly this drone without needing to register it with the government.

View now at Adorama

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Here are some other Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

More Walmart Black Friday deals

Here are some other best Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

Here are some other best Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday will fall on Nov. 25, 2022.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday will fall on the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be Nov. 28.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Black Friday deals by retailer

Black Friday deals by brand

Black Friday deals by category


Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

Finally, if you'd like to see the newest Black Friday deals as they drop:

