/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Smartphones

The 40 best Black Friday phone deals you can buy

ZDNET's mobile expert found the best Black Friday sales on iPhones, Google Pixels, Samsung Galaxy, and more right now.
Written by June Wan, Reviews Editor

Black Friday has arrived. And if you happen to be in the market for a new smartphone, you're in luck: Virtually every major manufacturer has a model or two that's been heavily discounted for the day of major sales. That includes Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy foldables, and new Google Pixel phones.

Also: The best Black Friday deals: Live updates

As ZDNET's resident phone reviewer, I rounded up the best Black Friday phone deals that you can take advantage of, including top offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and, of course, traditional carrier stores. Check back with us frequently for the latest updates on where and how you can save top dollar on the latest handsets for the holiday. 

Best Black Friday 2023 phone deals

Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Black Friday 2023 iPhone deals

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Black Friday 2023 Google phone deals

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
June Wan/ZDNET

Best Black Friday 2023 Motorola phone deals

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 all colors
June Wan/ZDNET

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Save $200
Google Pixel 8 Pro in Bay Blue
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $999

One of the best flagship phones today, the Google Pixel 8 Pro shines this year with an improved camera system that's capable of capturing low-light HDR videos, an abundance of generative AI features thanks to its Tensor G3 chip, and battery life that lasts.

Right now, you can snag one across major retailers for $200 off, bringing the Google flagship down to just $799. Color options include Obsidian, Porcelain, and my personal favorite, Bay, which shimmers in a sky-blue satin finish.

Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro: This phone sold me on an AI-powered future

View now at Best Buy

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

Save $340
The Lenovo ThinkPhone on a table
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $359
  • Original price: $699

Motorola came out this summer swinging, with a duet of foldable phones that, from ZDNET's testing, proved to be worthy competitors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. But don't let the bending devices cloud you from the Lenovo ThinkPhone, which has all the Motorola fix-ins like quick gestures and Ready For, as well as a formidable spec sheet.

The $359 phone (previously $699) has 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a form factor that will make you question why it's as affordably priced as it is.

Review: Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

View now at Motorola

Google Pixel Fold

Save $400
Google Pixel Fold on a table.
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,399
  • Original price: $1,799

Foldable phones have taken off in 2023, and one of the fresher options, the Google Pixel Fold, is on sale for a record-low price of $1,399. That's a $400 discount on what is one of the top phone-to-tablet devices on the market and puts it in arms reach of standard flagship smartphones.

Two color options are on sale -- Obsidian and Porcelain -- and you'll save just as much if you opt for the 512GB variant.

ReviewGoogle Pixel Fold

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Save $125
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a tabletop.
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $325
  • Original price: $450

If you're shopping on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G should be at the top of your list. The phone sports a decent-sized 6.4-inch display that refreshes at 120Hz, 128GB of internal storage for plenty of apps, photos, and videos, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fancy "Awesome Violet" finish. It's the phone I recommend to most people who just want a device that gets the job done.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can be had for $325 ($125 off) across most major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

Review: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

View now at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Save $1,000
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on table
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $1,000

Carrier deals are often too good to be true, and that's sort of the case with this iPhone one at AT&T. Right now, when you trade in a qualifying device (anything that's valued over $230), enroll in an installment agreement and are part of an eligible Unlimited voice and data plan, AT&T will refund you $1,000 over the course of ownership -- basically covering the cost of the iPhone.

Obviously, there are several prerequisites here, and not everyone will qualify for them all, but if you do and are open to a 2-3 year commitment, then it's a viable (and cost-effective) option.
Review: iPhone 15 Pro: Coming from iPhone 12 Pro or earlier? This upgrade will wow you

View now at AT&T

When is Black Friday 2023?

The official date for Black Friday 2023 is November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving.

However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts weeks, if not days, in advance.

How did we choose these Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best phone?

Depending on if you're on Team Android or Team iPhone, the answer for the best phone overall will vary. For those in the former group, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best of the best, offering just about everything that a smartphone can -- from a quad-camera setup to reverse wireless charging to a built-in stylus.

For iPhone users, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is king, with the most capable camera system of all Apple handsets, reliable battery life, and a new Titanium build that's both slimmer and lighter.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

holiday-placeholder-image

Why Google's discounted Pixel 8 is the best Black Friday phone deal this year

20200206-samsung-reaction.jpg

The best Samsung Galaxy phones you can buy

zdnet october prime day 2023

40 Black Friday deals on the best products ZDNET's reviewed in 2023