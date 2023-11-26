'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 50 best Cyber Monday phone deals: iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23
Black Friday is done and dusted. But if you happen to be in the market for a new smartphone, you're in luck: Virtually every major manufacturer has a model or two that's still on major discount during Cyber Monday. That includes Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy foldables, and new Google Pixel phones.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals right now
As ZDNET's resident phone reviewer, I rounded up the best Cyber Monday phone sales that you can take advantage of, including top offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and, of course, traditional carrier stores. Check back with us frequently for the latest updates on where and how you can save top dollar on the latest handsets for the holiday.
Best Cyber Monday 2023 phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $325 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Fold: $1,399 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8: $549 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Motorola Razr: $500 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr Plus: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- OnePlus Open: $1,499 (save $200 at OnePlus)
- OnePlus 11 for $630 (save $170 at Amazon)
- Nothing Phone 2: $649 (save $150 at Nothing)
Best Cyber Monday 2023 Samsung phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23: $699 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $325 (save $125 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday 2023 iPhone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $200 (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (restored): $729 (save $170 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone 13 (refurbished): $455 (save $124 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday 2023 Google phone deals
- Google Pixel 8: $549 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Fold: $1,399 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 7a: $374 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (renewed): $430 (save $220 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday 2023 Motorola phone deals
- Motorola Razr Plus: $699 (save $300 at Motorola)
- Motorola Razr: $499 (save $200 at Motorola)
- Motorola Think Phone: $530 (save $170 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge+ 2023: $599 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G: $249 (save $150 at Amazon)
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on refurbished phones
- Apple 13 (Renewed): $470 (save $123 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Refurbished: $540 (save $660 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 7 Refurbished: $300 (save $299 at Best Buy)
Cyber Monday 2023 deals on foldable phones
- Google Pixel Fold: $1,399 (save $400 at Amazon)
- OnePlus Open: $1,499 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr+: $700 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: $800 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (Verizon): $41.66/mo (save $8.33/mo at Best Buy)
Cyber Monday 2023 Verizon phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S23+: Trade in and save $1,000
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Save $1,000 with a trade-in
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Trade-in and save $1,000
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
One of the best flagship phones today, the Google Pixel 8 Pro shines this year with an improved camera system that's capable of capturing low-light HDR videos, an abundance of generative AI features thanks to its Tensor G3 chip, and battery life that lasts.
Right now, you can snag one across major retailers for $200 off, bringing the Google flagship down to just $799. Color options include Obsidian, Porcelain, and my personal favorite, Bay, which shimmers in a sky-blue satin finish.
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro: This phone sold me on an AI-powered future
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $599
I found it difficult to recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at its original price of $599, but during Cyber Monday, its discounted sticker tag of $449 makes it much more reasonable. For the price, you're getting a host of flagship-level features, including a fantastic-looking AMOLED display, a larger battery capacity, a triple camera setup, and all the OneUI software fix-ins.
The phone also supports wireless charging and Samsung's Fast Charge via USB-C, so you've got everything you need to keep the phone up and running.
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Current price: $1,399
- Original price: $1,799
Foldable phones have taken off in 2023, and one of the fresher options, the Google Pixel Fold, is on sale for a record-low price of $1,399. That's a $400 discount on what is one of the top phone-to-tablet devices on the market and puts it in arms reach of standard flagship smartphones.
Two color options are on sale -- Obsidian and Porcelain -- and you'll save just as much if you opt for the 512GB variant.
Review: Google Pixel Fold
- Current price: $325
- Original price: $450
If you're shopping on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G should be at the top of your list. The phone sports a decent-sized 6.4-inch display that refreshes at 120Hz, 128GB of internal storage for plenty of apps, photos, and videos, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fancy "Awesome Violet" finish. It's the phone I recommend to most people who just want a device that gets the job done.
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can be had for $325 ($125 off) across most major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,000
Carrier deals are often too good to be true, and that's sort of the case with this iPhone one at AT&T. Right now, when you trade in a qualifying device (anything that's valued over $230), enroll in an installment agreement and are part of an eligible Unlimited voice and data plan, AT&T will refund you $1,000 over the course of ownership -- basically covering the cost of the iPhone.
Obviously, there are several prerequisites here, and not everyone will qualify for them all, but if you do and are open to a 2-3 year commitment, then it's a viable (and cost-effective) option.
Review: iPhone 15 Pro: Coming from iPhone 12 Pro or earlier? This upgrade will wow you
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best phone?
Depending on if you're on Team Android or Team iPhone, the answer for the best phone overall will vary. For those in the former group, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best of the best, offering just about everything that a smartphone can -- from a quad-camera setup to reverse wireless charging to a built-in stylus.
For iPhone users, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is king, with the most capable camera system of all Apple handsets, reliable battery life, and a new Titanium build that's both slimmer and lighter.
Is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for phone deals?
It depends. If you're planning on shopping for a phone in-person, Black Friday will be your best bet for the best deals. However, if you prefer purchasing your phone online, Cyber Monday is a great time to do so thanks to online discounts, as well as some perks like free shipping.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
Best Cyber Monday deals
Best Cyber Monday deals under $30
Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
Best Cyber Monday phone deals
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
Best Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals
Best Cyber Monday Roku deals
Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals
Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals
Best Cyber Monday Dell deals
Best Cyber Monday HP deals
Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals
Best Cyber Monday Newegg deals
Best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
Best Cyber Monday security camera deals
Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals
Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
Best Cyber Monday streaming deals