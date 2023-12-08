'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 20 best holiday iPad deals
Over the holidays, you can find deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads.
If you're hoping to wrap up your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products -- which includes the popular iPad lineup -- but there are a few big iPad sales worth your attention.
ZDNET rounded up the best holiday deals on Apple iPads you can buy now, but these deals won't last long.
- Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $749 (save $50 at B&H Photo)
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, M1 chip, 10.9-inch): $650 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Apple 2022 iPad (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air 3 (10.5-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi, open box): $239 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $600 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi, 64GB: $500 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $79 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $90 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: $69 (save $90 at Walmart)
- Apple Magic Keyboard: $269 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag: $27 (save $2 at Amazon)
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
- Apple USB-C to SD card reader: $37 (save $2 at Amazon)
- Satechi aluminum foldable tablet stand: $30 (save $10 at Best Buy)
- Current price: $749
- Original price: $799
We've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $50 on a 2022 model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 128GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Walmart. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Current price: $650
- Original price: $750
During the holidays, you can save $100 on an iPad Air. Over at Amazon, you can enjoy this discount on a model equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an M1 chip, 256GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
- Current price: $599
- Original price: $649
If you would prefer the smaller iPad Mini, Amazon has another deal that might interest you. You can save $50 on a 6th generation model equipped with an 8.3-inch display, an A15 chip, 256GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What's the best iPad?
ZDNET editors have gone hands-on with every iPad model, and named the latest iPad Pro (2022) the best iPad overall, thanks to its M2 processor and fast performance.
What's the best iPad for kids?
If you're looking to buy an iPad as a holiday gift for the child in your life, we'd recommend the latest iPad Air (5th gen., 2022). It's lightweight, but still packs in great performance for the lower price tag. You can find iPad Air models on sale in our list above.
