The 20 best holiday iPad deals

Score discounts on popular iPad models and accessories during the holiday season, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, as well as the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and more.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Over the holidays, you can find deals from retailers like AmazonBest BuyWalmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads. 

Also: The best holiday deals: Live updates

If you're hoping to wrap up your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products -- which includes the popular iPad lineup -- but there are a few big iPad sales worth your attention. 

ZDNET rounded up the best holiday deals on Apple iPads you can buy now, but these deals won't last long. 

The Best iPad Holiday deals

The Best iPad accessory, case deals

Apple iPad Pro

Save $50
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation)
Apple
  • Current price: $749
  • Original price: $799

We've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $50 on a 2022 model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 128GB SSD storage.

View now at B&H

Apple iPad, 9th Generation

Save $80
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $249
  • Original price: $329

If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Walmart. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

View now at Walmart

Apple iPad Air

Save $100
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $650
  • Original price: $750

During the holidays, you can save $100 on an iPad Air. Over at Amazon, you can enjoy this discount on a model equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an M1 chip, 256GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. 

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini

Save $50
Apple - iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB
Apple
  • Current price: $599
  • Original price: $649

If you would prefer the smaller iPad Mini, Amazon has another deal that might interest you. You can save $50 on a 6th generation model equipped with an 8.3-inch display, an A15 chip, 256GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What's the best iPad?

ZDNET editors have gone hands-on with every iPad model, and named the latest iPad Pro (2022) the best iPad overall, thanks to its M2 processor and fast performance.

What's the best iPad for kids?

If you're looking to buy an iPad as a holiday gift for the child in your life, we'd recommend the latest iPad Air (5th gen., 2022). It's lightweight, but still packs in great performance for the lower price tag. You can find iPad Air models on sale in our list above.

