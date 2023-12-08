'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 28 best monitor holiday deals
Want to replace that sad, slow, and old monitor of yours with a brand new, high-performing one? Thanks to holiday sales, you can easily kick that dinosaur monitor to the curb and buy a new one at a highly discounted price.
The 2023 holiday season brought major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on monitors from top brands such as Acer, Samsung, and Dell. If you're hoping to finish your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for your own setup, ZDNET has you covered.
Also: The best holiday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, and more
Here are some of the best holiday deals on monitors that are available. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals.
The Best Monitor Holiday deals
- Samsung Odyssey 49-inch QLED G9 curved gaming monitor for $900 (save $600) at B&H
- Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor for $149 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 Ultra-WQHD monitor for $250 (save $130) at Best Buy
- Koorui 27-inch 2K QHD 144Hz curved gaming monitor for $170 (save $90) at Walmart
- Dell 32-inch 4K UHD monitor for $248 (save $132) at Dell
- ThinkVision 49-inch ultra-wide monitor for $1700 (save $300) at Lenovo
- Lenovo 15.6-inch portable monitor for $173 (save $57) at Lenovo
- ThinkVision 23.8-inch monitor with webcam for $199 (save $110) at Lenovo
- Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. 4K UHD 165Hz for $2500 (save $500) at Samsung
- Samsung 32-inch M8 UHD HDR monitor with Streaming TV, Slimfit Camera for $500 (save $200) at Amazon
- Z-Edge 24.5-inch gaming monitor for $160 (save $40) at Amazon
- Sceptre 30-inch curved gaming monitor: $209 (save $31 at Amazon)
- LG UltraFine 32-inch computer monitor: $240 (save $60 at Amazon)
The Best Holiday Budget Monitor Deals
- Acer 21.5-inch IPS LCD FHD monitor for $70 (save $70) at Best Buy
- HP Pavilion 22cwa 21.5-inch Full HD monitor for $77 (save $58) at Amazon
- onn. 24-inch FHD 75hz office monitor for $87 (save $32) at Walmart
- Koorui 24-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor for $106 (save $55) at Amazon
- Acer 23.8-inch Nitro KG2 gaming monitor for $115 (save $65) at Acer
- Acer 21.5-inch EK1 Essential monitor for $70 (save $30) at Acer
- LG 24-inch UltraGear FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $109 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Sceptre 24-inch Professional Thin monitor: $100 (save $10 at Amazon)
- Sansui 24-inch 100Hz monitor: $80 (save $30 at Amazon)
- HP V22v G5 21-inch LED monitor: $70 (save $50 at Staples)
- Current price: $900
- Original price: $1500
The Samsung Odyssey monitor range remains a top favorite among ZDNET authors, and for good reason. Popular with gamers, the range offers excellent resolution and response times, as well as flat and curved models.
You can pick up a 49-inch curved model with a $600 discount at B&H. This model offers you a QLED display (5120 x 1440), 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $1000
Another Odyssey model available with a hefty discount is the Neo G7 at Best Buy. This monitor, marketed for gaming usage, is equipped with a 43-inch mini 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, and also provides a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor is FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $309
With a $110 discount, the 24-inch Lenovo ThinkVision monitor is a steal if you need a suitable monitor for working from home. With an inbuilt webcam thrown in, this monitor offers a Full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and integrated speakers.
- Current price: $139
- Original price: $229
If you're looking for a cheap gaming monitor over the holiday season, consider the $90 discount on the Acer Nitro monitor at Walmart. This monitor comes with a 31.5-inch curved display, Full HD resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $70
While the discount isn't huge, a deal at Amazon for the Acer 20E0Q monitor is worth considering if you want an extremely affordable monitor for your home office or study. This monitor is suitable for small spaces as a 19.5-inch model and offers users a 75Hz refresh rate.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best holiday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best holiday deals overall
- Best holiday deals under $25
- Best holiday deals under $100
- Best holiday phone deals
- Best holiday laptop deals
- Best holiday tablet deals
- Best holiday TV deals
- Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Best holiday headphones deals
- Best holiday monitor deals
- Best holiday robot vacuum deals
- Best holiday VPN deals
- Best holiday gaming deals
- Best holiday gaming desktop deals
- Best holiday Roku deals
- Best holiday Amazon deals
- Best holiday Apple deals
- Best holiday Walmart deals
- Best holiday Samsung deals
- Best holiday Best Buy deals
- Best holiday Dell deals
- Best holiday HP deals
- Best holiday Verizon deals
- Best holiday Sam's Club deals
- Best holiday Apple Watch deals
- Best holiday AirPods deals
- Best holiday iPad deals
- Best holiday security camera deals
- Best holiday storage and SSD deals
- Best holiday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best holiday Kindle deals
- Best holiday Chromebook deals
- Best holiday streaming deals