The 17 best October Prime Day tablet deals still available
Amazon's October Prime Day is a great time to buy tech devices at major discounts before Black Friday shopping begins. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big ticket item that you'll find on major sale during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available
Even though the event is over, you can still find deals on all kinds of tech. We've rounded up the best tablet deals still available on Amazon in case you missed out.
Best October Prime Day tablet deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $236 (save $114)
- Apple iPad (10th generation): $540 (save $59)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $238 (save $20)
- Wacom Intuos Small Graphics Drawing Tablet: $40 (save $30)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation): $1,049 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $500 (save $180)
- Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet: $600 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $761 (save $139)
- Lenovo Tab P11: $351 (save $19)
- Current price: $559
- Original price: $599
Our favorite deal for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is for the Apple iPad Air. This 5th-gen tablet features Apple's M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage, and more. It's also Apple's lightest tablet at just 1 pound.
- Current price: $1,000
- Original price: $1,200
Samsung's newest tablet is $120 off for October Prime Day. This tablet features a screen that is 2.2 inches smaller than the S9 Ultra, but both models have the same Dynamic AMOLED display and refresh rate.
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $150
The 10.1-inch Full HD display on this Amazon Fire tablet is slightly brighter (10% according to Amazon) than the previous Fire HD 10's screen. You'll also get about 12 hours of battery life out of the Fire HD 10, making it a great entertainment tablet.
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $520
Amazon's Kindle Scribe is part e-reader, part tablet, and it's compatible with Amazon's Basic or Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading. The Essentials Bundle comes with the Premium Pen, a leather folio, and a black power adapter.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $499
Apple's most compact iPad is the Mini, and it's currently 20% off. It's powered by the A15 Bionic processor, and the display size is only 8.3 inches--perfect if you're looking for something portable to throw into your purse or bag.
More October Prime Day tablet deals still available
When was Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. Since last year, Amazon has held two of these Prime-exclusive events a year--one in the summer and one in the fall. This year's fall event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
What is the best October Prime Day deal on tablets for kids?
The best October Prime Day deal on tablets for kids is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for 50% off. You'll get the included kid-proof case, along with an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription, which grants you access to thousands of kid-friendly ad-free books, as well as movies, games and other kid-friendly and educational content.
