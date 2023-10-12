/>
X
Tech
The 17 best October Prime Day tablet deals still available

Buy an iPad, a Samsung Galaxy Tab, an Amazon Fire Tablet, or a Kindle on sale now after Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Nina Raemont

Amazon's October Prime Day is a great time to buy tech devices at major discounts before Black Friday shopping begins. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big ticket item that you'll find on major sale during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.

Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available

Even though the event is over, you can still find deals on all kinds of tech. We've rounded up the best tablet deals still available on Amazon in case you missed out. 

Best October Prime Day tablet deals still available

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Save $40
iPad Air 5th gen
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
  • Current price: $559
  • Original price: $599

Our favorite deal for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is for the Apple iPad Air. This 5th-gen tablet features Apple's M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage, and more. It's also Apple's lightest tablet at just 1 pound.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Save $120
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-2
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,000
  • Original price: $1,200

Samsung's newest tablet is $120 off for October Prime Day. This tablet features a screen that is 2.2 inches smaller than the S9 Ultra, but both models have the same Dynamic AMOLED display and refresh rate. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Save $30
Amazon Fire HD 10
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET
  • Current price: $120
  • Original price: $150

The 10.1-inch Full HD display on this Amazon Fire tablet is slightly brighter (10% according to Amazon) than the previous Fire HD 10's screen. You'll also get about 12 hours of battery life out of the Fire HD 10, making it a great entertainment tablet.

View now at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Save $40
kindle-scribe-81
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $480
  • Original price: $520

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is part e-reader, part tablet, and it's compatible with Amazon's Basic or Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading. The Essentials Bundle comes with the Premium Pen, a leather folio, and a black power adapter.

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Save $99
apple-ipad-mini-6th-generation
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $499

Apple's most compact iPad is the Mini, and it's currently 20% off. It's powered by the A15 Bionic processor, and the display size is only 8.3 inches--perfect if you're looking for something portable to throw into your purse or bag. 

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day tablet deals still available

When was Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. Since last year, Amazon has held two of these Prime-exclusive events a year--one in the summer and one in the fall. This year's fall event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings. 

What is the best October Prime Day deal on tablets for kids?

The best October Prime Day deal on tablets for kids is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for 50% off. You'll get the included kid-proof case, along with an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription, which grants you access to thousands of kid-friendly ad-free books, as well as movies, games and other kid-friendly and educational content

