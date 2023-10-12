/>
The 11 best October Prime Day weird tech deals still available

Missed out on Amazon's October Prime Day event? You can still save big on these gadgets and gizmos that are surprisingly useful.
Written by June Wan, Reviews Editor on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

It's a wrap for Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale, and if the sudden realization of it has caused you to scramble to your Amazon shopping cart one last time, fear not. I say that some of the best deals across popular product categories, including phones, TVs, smart home appliances, and more are still available. 

Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available

I've compiled something just as nice, a list of deals on tech gadgets you didn't know you needed. See below for the full list, and stay tuned for more this afternoon.

Best October Prime Day weird tech deals still available

Baseus 6-in-1 Charging Station (65W)

Save $55 with coupon
baeseus-6-in-1-charging-station
Baseus/ZDNET
  • Current price: $45
  • Original price: $100

I've shopped through countless multi-functional power strips over the past few weeks, but none are as good as this 6-in-1 option from Baseus. It supports 65W output via USB-C, a USB-A port, an additional 3-prong plug, and a second extendable USB-C cable. Better yet, the power plug has an angled design to lay flush against walls.

View now at Amazon

Cololight Stream Desk One-Touch Controller

Save $20
cololight-stream-desk
Cololight/ZDNET
  • Current price: $119
  • Original price: $139

Much like the popular Elgato Steam Deck, this alternative from Cololight serves as a control hub for your computer and various smart home gadgets, with a satisfying rotary knob and several mappable keys to customize with.

View now at Amazon

Spigen Magnetic Ring Plate

Save $15
spigen-ring-plate
Spigen/ZDNET
  • Current price: $15
  • Original price: $30

Spigen is one of my go-to phone accessory brands, and it's designed a clever way to give phones the ability to connect with Apple's MagSafe-certified products. With the Ring Plate attached, any device, including Android, instantly becomes MagSafe-ready. You can buy one for 50% off right now.

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2023 weird tech deals

When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is happening on October 10 and 11.

For Prime member-exclusive offers, you'll want to tune into ZDNET's buying guides throughout the week.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts also use established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

