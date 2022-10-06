'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're anything like me, seeing the number of steps you have taken in a day or how much distance you have covered keeps you motivated. But we want that motivation to come at a low price. With these Prime Early Access deals on Fitbits and fitness trackers, there has never been a better time to get a jumpstart on your new year's resolution.
With Apple and Samsung smartwatches dominating the fitness tracker industry, it can sometimes be easy for the pioneer in the fitness tracker realm, Fitbit, to get overshadowed. But the simplicity, long battery life, and accuracy of the data are just a few of the key factors that still allow Fitbit to be a leader when it comes to fitness statistics.
Here are a few of the hottest deals as inch closer to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale days on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.
Leave your phone at home and run freely with the incredible Fitbit Versa 3. With the PurePulse 2.0 technology, take charge of your health with more accurate heart rate statistics. Additionally, this fitness tracker contains a built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control your smart appliance, set alarms, or get the latest news just by talking to your wrist -- I know, that sounds incredibly silly.
Keep up with your fitness goals with this Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. While this Fitbit doesn't feature all the bells and whistles its counterparts have, this is still an impressive device. You can keep up with your body metrics like heart rate variability, breathing rate, and much more when connected to the Fitbit app on your mobile device. Also, when connected to the GPS on your phone, you are able to view your real time pace and distance traveled with a glance at your wrist.
With ten days of battery life, bring this Fitbit Inspire 2 with you on weekend getaways, week-long hikes through the mountains, or your nightly walks after work. Additionally, this Fitbit features a 24/7 heart-monitoring system to provide accurate results and guided workouts with Fitbit Premium. With Fitbit Premium, you not only get guided workouts, you get wellness reports, sleep statistics, and so much more -- did I mention it was free for the first year?
While this isn't technically a second installment of Prime Day, the amount of deals offered in this two-day sales makes it pretty close. This sale is limited to Prime subscribers and will contain thousands of deals to allow customers to start their holiday shopping a couple weeks early.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon is set to run their second Prime Day-like sale on October 11th (Tuesday) with it concluding on October 12th (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12