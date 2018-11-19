Fitbit news: Charge 3 software update, Black Friday deals save you $30 to $70 on a tracker

The Fitbit Charge 3, see our full review, is an excellent activity tracker with advanced sleep metrics, week long battery life, and more.

Fitbit recently released a software update that adds quick replies for Android users, the ability to accept and reject calls from the Charge 3, and a new celebration animation when you meet your daily step goal. In addition, new weight, hydration, and exercise tiles are now available on the Charge 3 dashboard.

In addition, the Charge 3 Special Edition is now available for a $20 premium over the Charge 3. The two Special Edition models bring support for Fitbit Pay with new lavender woven and white sport bands.

Black Friday Fitbit specials

If you have been considering any newer model Fitbit, now is the time to buy one. From 21 to 26 November you can save $30 to $70 on five Fitbit trackers purchased at Fitbit.com. Here are the special prices and savings you can realize this week:

Fitbit Versa : Regular price-$199.95, Black Friday price-$149.95 for a $50 savings. Check out our full review.

: Regular price-$199.95, Black Friday price-$149.95 for a $50 savings. Check out our full review. Fitbit Charge 3 : Regular price-$149.95, Black Friday price-$119.95 for a $30 savings. Check out our full review.

: Regular price-$149.95, Black Friday price-$119.95 for a $30 savings. Check out our full review. Fitbit Ionic : Regular price-$269.95, Black Friday price-$199.95 for a $70 savings. Check out our full review.

: Regular price-$269.95, Black Friday price-$199.95 for a $70 savings. Check out our full review. Fitbit Ionic Special Edition : Regular price-$299.95, Black Friday price-$229.95 for a $70 savings.

: Regular price-$299.95, Black Friday price-$229.95 for a $70 savings. Fitbit Ace: Regular price-$99.95, Black Friday price-$59.95 for a $40 savings.

While I personally like wearing a watch every day, the Charge 3 was refreshing to wear while I evaluated it for my full review. The great thing about Fitbit is that you can jump between using bands and watches with everything syncing up to the Fitbit servers and ecosystem.