Get a lifetime of necessary Microsoft Office apps on your Mac and Windows for $50

Mac users rejoice: You no longer have to worry about renewing licenses or subscriptions to get essential MS Office apps for your computer.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Are you tired of having to renew your Microsoft Office license every year but you can't do without those essential apps for your Mac? Then you will be thrilled to hear that you can currently get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License for just $49.99. That's right, just an incredibly low one-time payment, and these popular programs are yours forever.

The bundle is for small businesses or families who use Macs and need all of the classic Office programs plus connectivity. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, which means you get all the productivity you require plus the ability to communicate and collaborate with your colleagues. Buyers are very satisfied with the apps included in this package -- the edition is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

These are full, standalone versions, so you will never have to pay a monthly or annual fee ever again. Updates are included, as well as free customer service. Since this version is a digital download, installation is fast and easy. Once your purchase is completed, you will immediately receive an email with your own personal activation code and download instructions. Once you have installed the bundle on your Mac of choice, you can begin using it instantly.

Just remember, the license key can only be used on a single Mac at a time. So whenever you get a new computer, you must uninstall the original before trying to install it on the new Mac, which means you have to make sure to save your license key. A great password manager can hold this type of important information in addition to passwords.

Don't pass up this opportunity to have all of the essential Mac MS Office apps forever. Get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License today while it's available for only $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License

$49.99 at ZDNet Academy

