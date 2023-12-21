/>
The 24 best holiday Dell deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and more

If you're looking for a monitor to upgrade your work setup or a reliable laptop to work on the go, you can't go wrong with Dell, especially with these deals just in time for the holidays.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
Dell Inspiron 15 3511 laptop | Save $187
Save $187
View now View at Amazon
Dell Business Inspiron 15 3530 laptop | Save $411
Save $411
View now View at Amazon
Dell D3100 Docking Station | Save $78
Save $78
View now View at Amazon
FreeSync Curved 34-inch gaming monitor | Save $121
Save $121
View now View at Amazon
Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop | Save $500
Save $500
View now View at Amazon

Dell is one of the most reliable tech brands out there. From the Inspiron laptops to the FreeSync monitor, a Dell device is synonymous with durability and innovation. And because many stores are holding their holiday sales throughout December, it's a great time to shop for new Dell tech.

Also: The 110 best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more

If you're shopping for a great deal on tech for this holiday season, ZDNET is tracking these sales on Dell tech and updating this list to round up the best discounts available as they appear so you can get the most bang for your buck.

Best Dell holiday deals

More Dell holiday deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 laptop

Save $187
  • Current price: $343
  • Original price: $530

This 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop is the perfect low-maintenance computer for everyday use. It has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 powering it. Its thin build ensures it slides easily into your bag for transport, and it features a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle, built for writers and students. 

View now at Amazon

Dell Business Inspiron 15 3530 laptop

Save $411
  • Current price: $858
  • Original price: $1,269

This 32% discount is for the latest generation Business Inspiron Dell laptop. Also, at 15.6 inches, this has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This laptop is made for the power user, complete with Wi-Fi 6 support and Windows 11 Pro. 

View now at Amazon

Dell D3100 Docking Station

Save $78
  • Current price: $92
  • Original price: $170

This Dell docking station is a steal at only $92 and a great fit whether you're constantly on the go or want to expand your hybrid work productivity. It features two USB 2.0 Type A ports, three USB 3.0 ports, one headphone jack, one RJ-45 port, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. The latter two make it possible for the D3100 to support a triple monitor setup. 

View now at Amazon

FreeSync Curved 34-inch gaming monitor

Save $121
  • Current price: $379
  • Original price: $500

This holiday deal is for the S3422DWG Curved FreeSync gaming monitor, available for a limited time at $379. A 21:9 aspect ration lets you enjoy the smoothest gaming experience this monitor can offer, with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. At a curved 34 inches of a 3440-by-1440-resolution display area, you can enjoy an immersive experience with crisp details.

View now at Amazon

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Save $500
  • Current price: $2,300
  • Original price: $2,800

The Alienware Aurora R15 is a desktop computer built to meet the needs of the most high-maintenance gamers. With a robust Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this computer is anything but basic. These features guarantee quick access to any gamer's preferred games, productivity tools, applications, and favorite media, all backed by Windows 11 Home. 

View now at Amazon

Best Dell laptop holiday deals

Best Dell desktop holiday deals

Best Dell monitor holiday deals

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 


