The 50+ best holiday storage and SSD deals 2023

The holiday shopping season is in full-swing, and now is the best time to get great deals on flash drives, SSDs, and high-capacity hard drives for laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

Don't worry if you missed out on all of the Black Friday sales: retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have plenty of markdowns and discounts across their sites for the holiday season to help you find the best deals for everything on your holiday shopping list. 

Whether you're looking for a new SSD as a gift for someone on your list, or want to upgrade your current storage, I've scoured the web to find the best holiday deals on SSDs and other storage solutions. This means that you can save hundreds on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk. Read on to find the best SSD and storage deals I've found for everyone on your list.

Also: Best Cyber Monday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Best holiday storage and SSD deals

Best holiday flash drive deals

Best holiday SD card deals

Best holiday storage and SSD deals at Best Buy

Best holiday storage and SSD deals at B&H Photo

Best holiday storage and SSD deals at Newegg

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best SSD?

My pick for the best SSD is the WD My Passport for its affordability, even at higher capacities, 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with both Windows and macOS devices, and variety of capacities. It also features a drop and shock resistant chassis to help prevent data loss and corruption due to accidents. You can even set up a password to access the drive itself or specific folders and files to help prevent unauthorized use of your SSD. 

