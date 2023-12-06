'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 50+ best holiday storage and SSD deals 2023
Don't worry if you missed out on all of the Black Friday sales: retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have plenty of markdowns and discounts across their sites for the holiday season to help you find the best deals for everything on your holiday shopping list.
Whether you're looking for a new SSD as a gift for someone on your list, or want to upgrade your current storage, I've scoured the web to find the best holiday deals on SSDs and other storage solutions. This means that you can save hundreds on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk. Read on to find the best SSD and storage deals I've found for everyone on your list.
Also: Best Cyber Monday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
Best holiday storage and SSD deals
- Kingston Fury Renegade 4TB SSD for $381 (save $253 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD for $247 (save $353 at Amazon)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for $165 (save $295 at Best Buy)
- Seagate Exos X20 20TB 7200RPM HDD for $310 (save $390 at Newegg)
- SanDisk Pro G40 2TB: $230 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 256GB flash drive: $19.50 (save $60.50 at B&H Photo)
- LaCie 2TB rugged external SSD: $210 (save $290 at B&H Photo)
- WD My Passport 4TB portable SSD: $230 (save $450 at B&H Photo)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB external HDD: $250 (save $420 at Newegg)
Best holiday flash drive deals
- PNY Duo Link 128GB iOS flash drive: $38 (save $42 at Best Buy)
- JSL 128GB lightning-to-USB flash drive for iPhone: $29 (save $31 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra USB/USB-C 1TB: $90 (save $100 at B&H Photo)
- Lexar P30 JumpDrive 1TB USB 3.2: $90 (save $40 at B&H Photo)
- Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB 2-pack: $50 (save $26 at B&H Photo)
- SanDisk iXpand 256GB lightning/USB-C: $67 (save $32 at Best Buy)
- Corsair Survivor Stealth 256GB: $55 (save $29 at Amazon)
Best holiday SD card deals
- Samsung Pro Ultimate 256GB microSD: $25 (save $10 at Amazon)
- Lexar Professional 1667X 256GB 2-pack: $122 (save $52 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC and adapter: $100 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- Sony 256GB Tough Series SDXC: $298 (save $100 at B&H Photo)
- SanDisk 256GB microSD for Nintendo Switch: $33 (save $17 at Newegg)
Best holiday storage and SSD deals at Best Buy
- WD My Passport 2TB: $120 (save $160)
- WD My Cloud Home Duo 12TB personal cloud: $380 (save $170)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB: $160 (save $135)
- WD Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox 12TB: $290 (save $105)
- SanDisk 2TB portable SSD: $115 (save $1025)
- Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD: $300 (save $160)
- WD Red Pro 18TB SATA HDD: $350 (save $170)
- WD Black P40 2TB Game Drive: $160 (save $170)
- Seagate 2TB expansion card for Xbox Series X|S: $280 (save $120)
Best holiday storage and SSD deals at B&H Photo
- SanDisk Pro G40 4TB SSD: $400 (save $400)
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD: $250 (save $550)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 4TB: $250 (save $350)
- WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: $290 (save $410)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD: $380 (save $220)
- WD Black P50 Game Drive 4TB: $430 (save $320)
- SanDisk Pro Blade Transport 2TB: $220 (save $140)
- WD Black D30 Game Drive 2TB: $150 (save $160)
- Kingston 2280 4TB SSD: $220 (save $100)
- PNY CS3140 1TB SSD: $100 (save $140)
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD: $250 (save $140)
- WD Elements SE 1TB portable SSD: $60 (save $90)
- PNY EliteX-Pro 4TB portable SSD: $300 (save $107)
- Samsung 870 EVO 4TB: $250 (save $150)
- WD Black SN770 2TB: $118 (save $152)
- Crucial T700 4TB SSD: $500 (save $100)
- Seagate IronWolf 125 4TB internal SSD: $375 (save $225)
Best holiday storage and SSD deals at Newegg
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD: $150 (save $60)
- Corsair EX100U 4TB external SSD: $277 (save $80)
- Verbatim VX500 240GB external SSD: $48 (save $81)
- WD My Passport 2TB portable SSD: $163 (save $217)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 SSD: $150 (save $90)
- T-Force Cardea A440 Pro M.2 4TB: $250 (save $150)
- Corsair MP600 Pro XT Hydro Edition M.2 4TB: $289 (save $146)
- KingSpec 4TB 3D NAND SSD: $140 (save $130)
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best SSD?
My pick for the best SSD is the WD My Passport for its affordability, even at higher capacities, 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with both Windows and macOS devices, and variety of capacities. It also features a drop and shock resistant chassis to help prevent data loss and corruption due to accidents. You can even set up a password to access the drive itself or specific folders and files to help prevent unauthorized use of your SSD.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $30
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals
- Best Cyber Monday Roku deals
- Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
- Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals
- Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals
- Best Cyber Monday Dell deals
- Best Cyber Monday HP deals
- Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
- Best Cyber Monday security camera deals
- Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
- Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals
- Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
- Best Cyber Monday streaming deals