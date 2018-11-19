Microsoft acquires FSLogix in name of improving Office 365 virtualization

Microsoft is acquiring app-provisioning vendor FSLogix for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use FSLogix' technology to improve the Office 365 virtualization experience, according to a November 19 blog post announcing the deal.

Microsoft officials said they anticipate that FSLogix will help provide faster load times for user profiles in Outlook and OneDrive. They also said FSLogix should help make Office 365 ProPlus better performing in multi-user virtual environments, including the Windows Virtual Desktop service which Microsoft announced in September.

FSLogix is headquartered in Atlanta. According to a company profile on its web site, FSLogix' products "reduce the amount of hardware, time and labor required to support desktop virtualization platforms." FSLogix has implementations ranging from less than 1,000 to over 50,000 users, according to the company.

FSLogix is a Microsoft partner, Amazon Workspaces partner, VMware partner, Citrix Ready partner and Red Hat partner.