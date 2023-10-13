/>
October Prime Day: These 74 best deals are still live

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is over, but you can still find great deals on headphones, TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, and more top-reviewed products.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor and  Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
zdnet october prime day 2023

October Prime Day is over, but you can still find lots of great deals across Amazon.

ZDNET

Amazon's October Prime Day sale may have ended, but several of the deeply discounted products like robot vacuums, TVs, tablets, and phones are still on sale. 

ZDNET found the best October Prime Day deals that are still available, divided by category. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so make sure you check back again for more discounts.

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals still available now

Here are the best Prime Big Deal Days sales from Amazon as of this writing. This list is updated frequently.

Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals still available

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ self-emptying robot vacuum & mop
iRobot/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day TV deals still available

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series
Amazon/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day streaming device deals still available

fire-tv-stick
Amazon/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day headphone deals still available

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones
Apple | ZDNet

Best October Prime Day phone deals still available

Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2
Google/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day smartwatch deals still available

Apple Watch SE
Amazon/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day laptop deals still available

A Razer Blade 17 laptop on a yellow background
Razer/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day tablet deals still available

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet against a blue background
Amazon/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day Kindle deals still available

Kindle against green backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day home security and camera deals still available

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack against a blue background
Amazon/ZDNET

Best October Prime Day home and kitchen deals still available

A JBL Bar 5 soundbar and remote on a blue background
JBL/ZDNET

What is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big ticket items. It's essentially a second version of the Prime Day sale that happened in July, similar to the Prime Early Access sale that Amazon ran last October. 

When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.

When does October Prime Day end?

October Prime Day runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11. We will update this story with any deals still available after that.

What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon tried something new during July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for October's Prime Big Deal Days. 

Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.) 

Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Big Deal Days sales?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the October Prime Big Deal Days sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here

What countries can access Prime Big Deal Days sales?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will be available to customers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. The sale will go live in Japan Oct.14-15.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We are checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

