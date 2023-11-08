'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 20 best early Black Friday Dell deals available now
Dell is one of the most reliable tech brands out there. From the Inspiron laptops to the FreeSync monitor, a Dell device is synonymous with durability and innovation. And as stores nationwide begin to prepare for Black Friday in a few weeks, it's a great time to shop for new Dell tech.
Though we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday 2023, many Dell products at different retailers are already heavily discounted. ZDNET will track these sales on Dell tech and update this list to round up the best discounts available as they appear.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Dell deals
- Dell Inspiron 27-inch touchscreen desktop computer for $1,100 for $1,100 (save $300)
- Dell Inspiron 3020 desktop for $500 for $500 (save $200)
- Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor for $200 for $200 (save $100)
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop for $700 for $700 (save $185)
- Dell Optical Mouse for $9 for $9 (save $16)
- Dell 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor for $240 (save $90)
- Dell Optiplex 9020 small form factor desktop for $193 (save $57)
- Current price: $375
- Original price: $530
This 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop is the perfect low-maintenance computer for everyday use. It has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 powering it. Its thin build ensures it slides easily into your bag for transport and it features a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle, built for writers and students.
- Current price: $950
- Original price: $1,269
This 25% discount is for the latest generation Business Inspiron Dell laptop. Also at 15.6-inches, this has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This laptop is made for the power user, complete with Wi-Fi 6 support and Windows 11 Pro.
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $170
This Dell docking station is a steal at only $90, and a great fit whether you're constantly on the go or want to expand your hybrid work productivity. It features two USB 2.0 Type A ports, three USB 3.0 ports, one headphone jack, one RJ-45 port, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. The latter two make it possible for the D3100 to support a triple monitor setup.
- Current price: $240
- Original price: $350
This Black Friday deal is for the S3222DGM Curved FreeSync gaming monitor, available for only $240. It supports DisplayPort to enjoy the smoothest gaming experience this monitor can offer with a refresh rate up to 165Hz. At a curved 32 inches of 2560-by-1440-resolution of display area, you can enjoy an immersive experience with crisp details.
- Current price: $1096
- Original price: $1362
The Dell OptiPlex 7000 7010 is a desktop computer built to meet the needs of both professionals and gamers. With a robust Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this computer is anything but basic. These features guarantee quick access to any professional's preferred productivity tools, applications, and favorite media, all backed by Windows 11 Pro.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 is on November 24, 2023.
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which is November 23 this year.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
