The 84 best Cyber Monday TV deals: Samsung, LG, Sony, and more

These Cyber Monday deals on TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more are live right now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is just getting started, and there are still tons of deals to be found. If you're in the market for a new TV, it's one of the best times of the year to buy one. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater or gift a TV to someone on your list, we've got you covered: I've sorted through all of the TV deals on offer from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers to help you find a great deal on a TV that perfectly fits your needs.

You'll find major discounts on OLED, QLED, and 8K models in a variety of sizes from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more during Cyber Monday 2023 -- including up to $5,000 off top-rated models that ZDNET's experts have reviewed. Read on for the best Cyber Monday TV deals available. 

Also: Best Cyber Monday deals available: Live updates

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Top Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Best B&H Photo Cyber Monday TV deals

More top Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung QN900C

Save $1,500 at Best Buy
A Samsung QN900C on a blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $5,500 
  • Regular price: $7,000 

The Samsung QN900C is a great way to future-proof your home theater with its native 8K resolution. This gives you four times the resolution as a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p TV. You'll also get support for object tracking sound as well as Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Hey Google voice controls built-in, and a preloaded suite of popular apps so you can start streaming right out of the box. 

View now at Best Buy

Samsung Q80C 98-inch

Save $3000 at B&H Photo
samsung-q80c-qled-4k-tv
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $4998
  • Regular price: $7998

If you're looking for a truly impressive big-screen TV, you can save $3,000 on the 98-inch Samsung Q80C. It uses object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos to create 3D virtual surround sound that follows the on-screen action. 

View now at B&H Photo

Samsung QN90C

Save $2,000 at B&H Photo
A Samsung QN90C on a blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,798 
  • Regular price: $4,798 

The Samsung QN90C is the brand's flagship QLED model, featuring Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for a more immersive experience, as well as an updated Neo QLED panel for better color accuracy and a brighter image compared to previous models. You'll also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support for console gaming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and access to free, live TV with the Samsung TV Plus app.

View now at B&H Photo

Sony X90L 98-inch

Save $2,000 at B&H Photo
sony-x90l
Sony/ZDNet
  • Current price: $7998
  • Regular price: $9998

The Sony X90L is an excellent choice for both brand loyalists and anyone looking for an impressive big-screen TV. It works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, while the adaptive calibrated mode automatically adjusts picture settings for the best viewing experience.

View now at B&H Photo

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best TV?

My choice for the best TV overall is the Samsung QN90C for its 120Hz refresh rate, object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated gaming hub, and wide range of screen sizes. The Neo QLED panel is capable of producing over 1 billion colors while 4K resolution enhances details for more lifelike images. You'll also get built-in voice controls with Alexa, Bixby, or Hey Google. 

