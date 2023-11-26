/>
The 10 best Cyber Monday Roku deals available: TVs, soundbars, and cameras

Whether you're new to streaming or looking to upgrade your current setup, Roku devices are perfect -- and some are still available at all-time low prices for Cyber Monday.
Written by Artie Beaty, Contributing Writer

Cyber Monday is a prime day for tech deals, and you can find some of the best savings on Roku products. Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming these days, and these devices are perfect for shoppers new to streaming or veterans looking to upgrade their experience. Whether you're looking for a new TV, an extra TV for the kids' room, a soundbar to improve your audio, or even home security (yes, Roku makes those devices now), there's no shortage of Cyber Monday Roku deals still available. In fact, most of these prices are the lowest ever on these products. 

The TCL 4-Series TVand Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV are the best deals on this list, but they're all fantastic opportunities to save. Here's a look at the 10 best Roku deals for Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday Roku deals

Roku Ultra

Save $30
Roku Ultra
Sherin Shibu
  • Current price: $70
  • Original price: $100

The Roku Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line streaming box. It includes a rechargeable voice remote and a lost-remote finder.

View now at Best Buy

Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera

Save $8.88
Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE (2-pack)
Roku/ZDNET
  • Current price: $18.00
  • Original price: $26.88

It can be easy to forget, but Roku has a line of home security devices in addition to television products. And for Cyber Monday, the wired indoor security cameras are only $18. That's just $8.88 off the normal price, which isn't necessarily a screaming hot deal, but if you need multiple cameras, that savings can add up quick. 

View now at Walmart

Roku 55-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K TV

Save $120
Roku Plus Series TV
Best Buy
  • Current price: $379
  • Original price: $499

The Plus Series QLED from Roku (read my review of it here) is a serious upgrade over some of their other offerings, and it's an upgrade that's worth it at the normal price. But for just $379 for a 55-inch (there are larger sizes available for good prices too), it's a can't miss. It has features you'll usually only see on higher-end sets, and the picture quality is best in its class. 

View now at Best Buy

Roku 55-inch Class Select Series OLED 4K TV

Save $380
Roku 55" Class Select Series 4K TV
Best Buy
  • Current price: $380
  • Original price: $500

If you're looking for a solid, everyday television that's in the Roku ecosystem, you won't find many better choices than the Select Series 4K. And the 55-inch is $120 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. It's great for streaming, gaming, and everything in between. 

View now at Best Buy

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

For 2023, Cyber Monday falls on November 26.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
