The 50 best Best Buy Black Friday deals
And just like that, Black Friday sales are officially here! ZDNET's experts filtered out the top Best Buy Black Friday deals you can buy right now, so you can skip the lines and get all the must-have items on your shopping list for yourself and your loved ones.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
Best Buy has some amazing deals in store from your favorite brands, including Apple, Sony, Amazon, and more, at some of the lowest prices we have seen all season, and we're continuing to bring the freshest deals to you live, so make sure you check back in for big savings.
Keep reading to find the best deals available right now.
Best Black Friday Best Buy deals: Our top 15
- Apple MacBook Pro 14" Laptop M3 Pro chip: $1,849 (save $150)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $739 (save $60)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: $199 (save $130)
- Sony WH1000XM5 headphones: $330 (save $70)
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C): $190 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $900 (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB: $800 (save $200)
- GoPro HERO9 Black 5K: $200 (save $50)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $180 (save $170)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $650 (save $400)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker: $80 (save $20)
- HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with 3 months of Instant Ink: $40 (save $45)
- Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset:: $250 (save $50)
- Samsung Q series 5.1.2ch Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $480 (save $320)
Best Black Friday Best Buy Apple deals
- MacBook Air 15" Laptop M2 chip: $1,049 (save $250)
- MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop Apple M2 chip: $949 (save $150)
- Apple Mac mini Desktop M2 chip: $499 (save $100)
- Apple Magic Mouse White: $68 (save $12)
- Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th Generation): $349 (save $100)
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: save up to $830 with trade-in
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Best Black Friday Best Buy robot vacuum deals
- Ecovacs Deebot X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum & Mop: $1,045 (save $455)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum: $375 (save $525)
- Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $300)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum & Mop: $900 (save $650)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6: $899 (save $550)
Best Black Friday Best Buy headphone deals
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $100)
- Beats Studio Pro: $165 (save $180)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: $199 (save $130)
- Sony WH1000XM5 headphones: $330 (save $70)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $100)
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C): $190 (save $60)
- Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear: $260 (save $120)
Best Black Friday Best Buy TVs deals
- Samsung 75" Class TU690T Smart TV: $580 (save $170)
- LG 65" Class UQ70 Smart TV: $400 (save $200)
- Samsung 85" Class CU7000 Smart TV: $898 (save $402)
- TCL 55" Class Q5 Series Smart Google TV: $230 (save $220)
- Samsung 65" Class S90C Smart TV: $1,600 (save $500)
Best Black Friday Best Buy household tech deals
- Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar: $200 (save $80)
- Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System: $100 (save $100)
- KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $250 (save $200)
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system (3 pack): $240 (save $160)
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven: $320 (save $80)
- Nest Hub 7" Smart Display: $50 (save $50)
More Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Current price: $1,450
- Original price: $1,699
This Apple MacBook Air features Apple's most advanced silicon, the M2 chip, which severely upgraded the laptop's performance from its predecessor. Some of its highlights include a six-speaker sound system, a 2.7-pound lightweight design, an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, and an 18-hour battery life.
Review: I can't recommend the 15-inch MacBook Air enough, even if it's not for me
The laptop's advanced capabilities even earned it a spot as ZDNET's top pick for best laptops in 2023. Finding a discount on an Apple device is typically difficult; therefore, a discount this big is something you should hop on.
- Current price: $330
- Original price: $400
If you are shopping for an audiophile and want ZDNET's pick for the best over-ear headphones on the market, you are in luck because the Sony WH-1000XM5 is on sale.
Once you gift someone these headphones, they'll never go back to listening to music without them. The Sony WH1000XM5s offer incredible audio, immersive active noise-cancellation, long battery life, and premiere comfort, placing them ahead of market competitors.
Compared to its already impressive predecessor, the WH-1000XM5 has a better form factor with an improved folding design and more comfortable ear pads, allowing for long-wear listening sessions in comfort.
My boyfriend is an audio aficionado who listens to music at all times of the day, and as a result, he got these headphones last holiday season and has been absolutely obsessed since. The price point is pretty steep, and that's why a $70 discount offers a much-needed relief to your wallet.
- Current price: $1,200
- Original price: $1,600
Some say that time is money, and with all the time you will be saving a loved one with this two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, this gift is a great investment that pays for itself. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra can mop and vacuum your house with minimal human intervention since it is a self-cleaning, self-emptying, self-drying, and self-refilling machine.
This robot vacuum even made ZDNET's pick for the best 2-in-1 vacuum and mop for 2023. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra definitely has a hefty price tag, so if you were ever going to buy one to either keep or gift, taking advantage of a $400 discount is a great idea.
Review: Roborock's new 2-in-1 vacuum is expensive, but my floors tell me it's worth every penny
- Current price: $190
- Original price: $250
If someone on your list is an Apple user and likes to listen to music, the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are the perfect gift. The AirPod Pros are Apple's most advanced earbuds with impressive ANC (active noise cancellation), Apple Apple-designed H2 chip, adaptive transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, and up to 30 hours of listening time.
The earbuds even landed a spot on ZDNET's best earbuds you can buy in 2023 roundup as the noise-canceling earbuds for Apple users.
- Current price: $55
- Original price: $130
Amazon recently dropped its latest Echo Show 8 (2023, 3rd Generation), and although it has significant upgrades from prior models, it has a hefty $150 price tag. If you own an Echo Dot, enjoy Alexa's assistance, and want to save some money, an Echo Show 8 (2021, 2nd Generation) would make a great addition to your household.
This Echo device has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera that allows you to do tasks you wouldn't be able to with the speaker, such as making video calls and having it display photos, recipes, news, streaming, and more. You can even use it to display the video feed from your Blink Security Cameras.
As ZDNET's smart home expert Maria Diaz says, "The newest Echo Show 8 makes a compelling case for a smart display for both Alexa fans and smart home enthusiasts, but the $150 price tag, higher than previous generations, could be a deterrent. The second-generation Echo Show 8 retails for $130, though it's often discounted, like right now, at only $70."
Review: Echo Show 8
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
If you know someone who is an Apple user, loves listening to music, and is always on the go or needs to prioritize comfort, this gift is sure to impress. Because the AirPods Max are over-the-ear headphones, unlike the AirPods Pro, you can completely avoid them falling out of your ear, and the lightweight feel guarantees comfort for hours.
To expand comfort even further, the headphones have a mesh canopy that doesn't apply much any pressure to the top of the user's head, and the memory foam cushions on each ear to ensure comfort.
In addition, to having a sleek look with fun colors to pick from, these headphones also offer instant connectivity, multi-device switching, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and overall exceptional sound.
These headphones even made ZDNET's pick for best headphones for Apple users because of how well they fit into the Apple ecosystem. The AirPods Max have a hefty price tag, so a $100 discount is huge.
Review: AirPods Max review: Stunning sound and performance mean I'm keeping the $550 headphones
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $120
Once you use an air fryer, you will never go back. The convenience of oil and mess-free cooking will make preparing dinner so much easier and way less of a hassle. I personally have owned this air fryer for years and use it to make everything from a main course like salmon or chicken, to sides such as brussels sprouts, sweet potato, empanadas, and more. Cleaning the aftermath is nice and easy, too, since all you have to do is clean the non-stick basket.
The Ninja Air Fryer is now 33% off, so if you were ever thinking of purchasing one for yourself or a loved one who could use the help in the kitchen, right now is a great time to make the purchase.
- Current price: $1,700
- Original price: $2,800
The Sony A95K is a strong competitor in the OLED TV space, even earning it a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023. This TV would make an excellent gift for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, boasting upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support.
This TV could also be a great purchase if you're someone who has been putting off upgrading your TV until you found the perfect deal or a compelling reason to upgrade. The biggest con of this TV is its price tag, which is steep due to all of its exceptional visual and sound features. But you can buy it for $1,100 off right now.
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $249
If someone you know is an Apple device user and has shown some interest in a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect gift for them. In fact, I purchased this exact model as a birthday gift for my partner last month, and it was a smashing success.
Despite being the most budget-friendly model, it boasts many of the same health and safety features as the more advanced Apple Watch models, including fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery.
The only thing you are really missing out are more advanced features such as blood oxygen tracking or temperature taking, and unless the person has specifically vocalized a need for them, they can most likely live without them.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year lands on November 24. Nearly every retail will run deals on this day to give buyers an opportunity to save money on gifts ahead of the holiday season.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best things to buy on Best Buy?
Best Buy is a great place to find pretty much all things tech. The consumer electronics retailer currently has several -- Apple, Samsung, Sony, Amazon, Dyson, and more -- deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including top-performing headphones, TVs, laptops, and wearables.
What are the best Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
