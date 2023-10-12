'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 11 best October Prime Day deals under $50 still available
Although Amazon's two-day October Prime Big Deal Days sale came to a close, there's still leftover deals across every category -- from tech to household to clothing and more.
Also: The best October Prime Day deals still available: Live blog
Whether you're in the market for something specific or are just casually browsing for a good deal, ZDNET has the best post-Prime Day grabs for under $50 covered.
These gadgets, from smart home essentials to cellphone accessories, are useful and innovative tech items still available following Amazon's flagship fall sale for an ultra-reasonable price tag.
Best October Prime Day deals under $50
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:$23 (save $27)
- Clokowe Portable Mini Projector:$70 (save $30)
- 3-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad:$40 (save $20)
- Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger: $50 (save $10)
- Levoit Top Fill Humidifier: $30 (save $10)
- Momax Universal Travel Adapter:$40 (save $20)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform. Enjoy a vibrant, 4K cinematic experience in your own living room with this stick that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $50
While this is maybe not what comes to mind for a tech product, a heating pad is a necessity in every home and is perfect for soothing aches and pains or for chilly days. This heating pad offers 6 heat settings and is oversized for maximum reach, and can be utilized damp or dry. It additionally features an automatic shutoff setting and it is machine washable.
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $60
Traveling abroad for the upcoming holidays? This universal travel adapter has built-in US/JP/CN, AU, EU, and UK sockets, providing the appropriate outlet for more than 150 countries worldwide. Ditch the bulky cords and forget about converting any plugs on your trip.
- Current price: $44
- Original price: $56
Step up your cleaning routine ahead of the holidays with this adjustable electric duster, and watch as dirt, dust, and allergens are easily lifted away swiftly. This 900 mAh cordless duster is perfect for small spaces and crevices, such as your laptop and keyboard, and comes equipped with six nozzles, three brush heads, one tweezer and one keyboard keycap puller attachment.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $50
This wireless charger lets you fuel-up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, so you can ditch all the tangles cords. The 18W charger can fully charge your devices within 2-4 hours, and automatically switches to trickle protection mode to prevent overcharging.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $35
If you're looking to extend your wireless connection, this dual-band 5GHz booster covers up to 44% more bandwidth than a single-band design. It can amplify your connection up to 1200 square feet and can host 30 devices comfortably.
More October Prime Day 2023 deals under $50
When is Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
What are the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
