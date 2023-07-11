Forget Prime Day: These are the 6 best Target deals right now

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Prime Day may be here, but Amazon isn't the only place where you can score deals. Target is hosting its own competing sale event called Target Circle Week, which runs July 9-15. While some deals are exclusive to Target Circle members (you can join the store's loyalty program for free), there are lots more that are open to anyone -- for example, we've found great savings on Beats headphones, Roomba robot vacuums, air fryers, KitchenAid mixers, and more.
Also: Best Prime Day deals
Check out some of the best deals we found below that are open to anyone shopping on the site. And find more Prime Day deals here, along with competing deals from Best Buy and Walmart.
Save some time for your other daily tasks and let the iRobot Roomba vacuum your home for you. It can learn the layout of your rooms so that you can either set a schedule or guide it to clean a specific area of your home whenever you're busy. Its Multi-Surface Brush works with a variety of surfaces, and it's also a great option to pick up pet hair.
A must-have for home bakers, the iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer gets a deep discount. Snag one now for $130 off.
The Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones have got Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation and offer up to 22 hours of battery life. Whether you're at the gym or getting some work done, you can listen to your favorite tunes without any distractions. The over-ear cushions are soft and won't leave your ears aching after leaving them on for a long time.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker can help you maintain your wellness by providing a stress management score, sleep profile, and other health metrics. Because it's water-resistant, you won't have to worry about bringing it to the pool or beach.
For the days that you want to head to the beach or pool this summer, a waterproof speaker can soothe your worries about getting your electronics wet. With 15 hours of playing time, you can take this speaker on a day trip without letting the battery run low. The carry strap also comes with a built-in bottle opener, which will come in handy if forget to pack one.
Insten's LED Selfie Ring Light is useful to brighten up your environment when you're doing a virtual interview, filming a TikTok, or making a video. The remote control lets you change the brightness and color temperature to your liking, and the tripod expands up to 67 inches. The phone holder is flexible so you can angle it in the direction you want.
Target Circle Week is from July 9 to July 15. You can get deals up to 50% off on tons of popular items across departments.
ZDNET chose a variety of devices that could help you complete daily tasks ranging from cleaning your home to providing better lighting for you during an interview. These products can assist you in the long term, whether you're getting exercise, working, or at home.
We compared customer reviews and ratings to make sure that these were the best selections for the consumer. We aim to provide accurate advice to our audience.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
