Prime Day, Amazon's highly anticipated annual event filled with sales on sought-after items. Its event dates of July 12 and 13 are fast approaching. Prime Day is the summer's Black Friday, held at one of the world's largest retail marketplaces. Early deals officially drop on June 21, with certain products already benefitting from steep discounts.
If you want to get outdoors this summer and build a shed or go hiking or kayaking, now is the perfect time to purchase some discounted gear and start your adventure.
This custom shed kit makes building an outdoor shed as simple as possible. It gives you the guidelines to assemble the structure, the lumber cut list, the materials needed list, and .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets. One kit has the design plans and installation instructions for a shed up to 10 feet, and you can combine kits for a shed up to 22 feet. To make the project as simple as possible, it only requires the lumber to be cut at 90-degree angles, instead of more precise angles, and it requires only 2x4 lumber for most projects.
These hiking boots are made of premium full-grain waterproof leather from a tannery rated LWG Silver by the Leather Working Group for Environmental Responsibility. They have a recycled rubber lug sole and rustproof speed laces in place for secure lacing. It takes less energy and less water to make these boots and creates less waste.
Besides the gentle environmental impact, these boots differentiate themselves by their style and attention to detail.
This inflatable kayak is durable. It weighs 27.2 pounds and holds up to 220 pounds. It comes with an 84-inch aluminum oar, repair patch, and hand pump. The inflatable floors are stable and the kayak itself is constructed out of vinyl. The graphics don't just look cool: They also make sure that you're safe on a lake or river.
This outdoor bench is made of dark red meranti wood treated with teak oil. It's the perfect addition to your backyard or garden. It's water-resistant and more durable than previous models. The bench comes with a cushion that can be removed. To complete the set, you can purchase a matching outdoor coffee chair and armchair separately. The dimensions of this product show that it's compact enough to fit into any space: It's 42.7(W)x32.1(H)x22.2(D) inches. The weight capacity is 350 pounds, and you can easily assemble it with the provided instructions.
This water filter is a filter in a straw. It removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). It also removes extremely small microplastics. When you're drinking water on the go, it could be a lifesaver. The filter provides 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of clean and safe drinking water. It's BPA free and has been tested according to protocols for water purifiers determined by national agencies like the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.
We're updating lists of deals constantly, including the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon right now. You also can visit ZDNet's Prime Day 2022 hub. We've broken out additional deals by category, below:
Of course. I'll be updating this guide regularly with the latest deals for outdoor and outdoor entertainment.