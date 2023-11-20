'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 10 best early Black Friday gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and more
The 2023 holiday shopping season has officially touched down, and many are already scrambling online hunting for the best tech deals. If you're looking to get ahead of Black Friday for your holiday, we got you covered, and have done the work of finding the best early Black Friday gaming deals for you.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
In this list, you'll find a collection of the best gaming deals from major brands such as Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, and more. We've rounded up the best console bundle deals as well as multiple must-have games. We've also recommended some peripherals, because a gaming setup can be made even better with the right set of accessories accompanying them.
Here are the best early Black Friday gaming deals we've found so far.
Best early Black Friday gaming deals
- PlayStation 5 - Marvel's Spider0Man 2 Bundle for $499 (save $60)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299 (save $68)
- Xbox Series X -- Diablo IV Bundle for $439 (save $120)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $49 (save $26)
- Steam Deck - 512GB LCD for $449 (save $200)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, Windows Devices for $40 (save $20)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Standard Edition for the Xbox Series X for $40 (save $10)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - PlayStation 5 for $30 (save $40)
- LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHA Gaming Monitor for $169 (save $180)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $99 (save $80)
- Current price: $499
- Original price: $559.99
Sony has cut the price of its latest slim PlayStation 5 model ahead of Black Friday. Under the hood, it performs just as well as the original model so gamers can still enjoy the same high performance the device is known for.
Additionally, the company is throwing in a free copy of the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and a DualSense controller with the bundle.
- Current price: $299.99
- Original price: $367
Nintendo is offering a Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a free three-month membership to its Nintendo Switch Online service for the same price as the console by itself. If you were to buy these items separately, you'd have to pay well $350 for the same deal.
Nintendo Switch Online, if you're not aware, allows you to take your racing skills online and play against other people from around the world; plus, it gives you access to over 100 classic games such as Super Mario Bros 3.
- Current price: $439
- Original price: $559.99
Similar to Sony, Microsoft is also bundling its latest console, the Xbox Series X, with another popular title Diablo IV. The Xbox Series X offers top-quality performance thanks to its 12 teraflop processor and 1TB of storage which is very useful as many games nowadays have huge file sizes.
Besides the game, this bundle also comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller and a HDMI cable for connecting the hardware to a TV or monitor.
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $649
Valve recently slashed the price tag of the original model. Steam Deck by a full $200, effectively turning the device into one of the PCs out there in terms of value. We recommend buying the model sporting 512GB of storage, but if you want to save even more money, the company is offering the 256GB and 64GB Steam Deck for $399 and $349, respectively.
I should mention the company is selling Steam Decks with an OLED screen for better-looking games; however, you will be paying significantly more for one of those.
- Current price: $49
- Original price: $75
Sony's DualSense is one of the best controllers out there on the market, in my opinion, thanks to its multitude of features and comfortable design. Plus, they can connect to different types of hardware, like smartphones and PCs, via Bluetooth connection.
Amazon's sale offers a variety of colors to choose from, including the standard white as well as Nova Pink and Starlight Blue.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is the Friday right after Thanksgiving in the US where you see many stores and online retailers offer significant discounts for multiple products. It's typically marked with people flooding platforms like Amazon to get that coveted gadget as a Christmas gift or for themselves. This is an event many companies engage in.
This year, Black Friday lands on November 24. However, you can expect the online deals to extend across the weekend into the following Monday, which is referred to as Cyber Monday. Additionally, some retailers will continue offering discounts into the following week.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing – in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter
What is the best gaming console?
ZDNET's top pick of the best gaming console is the PlayStation 5 due to its "lighting-fast loading speeds", a wide selection of games, and the wonderfully comfortable DualSense controller. It was highly sought after at launch to the point where it was frequently and famously out of stock at retailers.
It currently comes in three forms. There is a digital download-only version and one with a disc drive for games. Recently, Sony released a slightly slimmer model which the company states is 18 percent lighter than the digital PS5.
Where can I find the best early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals under $30
- Best Black Friday deals under $100Best early Black Friday phone deals
- Best early Black Friday laptop deals
- Best early Black Friday tablet deals
- Best early Black Friday TV deals
- Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best early Black Friday headphones deals
- Best early Black Friday monitor deals
- Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best early Black Friday VPN dealsBest early Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple deals
- Best early Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best early Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best early Black Friday Dell deals
- Best early Black Friday HP deals
- Best early Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best early Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best early Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best early Black Friday Sam's Club dealsBest early Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Best early Black Friday AirPods deals
- Best early Black Friday iPad deals
- Best early Black Friday security camera deals
- Best early Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best early Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best early Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best early Black Friday streaming deals