Apple iPhone sales: Global shipments 'down by millions' in Q1 2019

Apple's global iPhone shipments fell by between seven percent and 15 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to analysts who now no longer have access to official unit-sales figures from Apple.

Apple on Tuesday reported that year-over-year iPhone revenue declined 15 percent in Q1 2019, which covers sales in the three months to December 29.

It is the first quarter that Apple has not published the number of iPhones sold and follows its seven percent cut in expected revenues from an earlier estimate. Apple yesterday reported $84.3bn in total revenue, down five percent from the corresponding quarter in 2018.

In the absence of official figures from Apple, analyst firms have published their own estimates. Analyst firm Canalys reports that Apple shipped 71.7 million iPhones in Q4 2018, marking a 7.3 percent decline on the 77.3 million it shipped in the same quarter in 2017.

Canalys estimates that Apple shipped 22 million units of the iPhone XR, 14 million units of the iPhone XS Max, and nine million units of the iPhone XS.

However, Strategy Analytics reports that Apple shipped an estimated 65.9 million iPhones worldwide in the fourth quarter, representing a 15 percent decline on the same quarter a year ago.

It attributes the sharp fall in iPhone shipments to Apple's high retail pricing, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, competition from rivals like Huawei, and Apple's $29 battery-replacement program.

Other factors negatively impacting iPhone sales included smaller carrier subsidies in some developed markets, such as Japan, and weak demand in emerging markets.

"Apple iPhone has an Asia problem," wrote Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston.

While Apple did not report iPhone unit sales for the quarter, it did for the first time reveal its active installed base of iPhones, which now exceeds 900 million. Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a call with analysts that the active installed base of iPhones grew in all regions, totaling 75 million in the past 12 months.

Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday said the active installed base of all Apple devices reached 1.4 billion. Maestri said the overall global active installed base grew 100 million in the past 12 months.

The active installed base is a key driver for Apple's ambitions to grow its services business, which grew by 19 percent in the quarter to a record $10.9bn.

Previous and related coverage

Apple reports iPhone revenue decline of 15 percent in Q1

The anticipated weak iPhone sales resulted in Apple's first year-over-year decline in Q1 revenues a decade.

Apple's latest iPhone promo: Trade up to an iPhone XR from $19 a month

And Apple combines higher trade-in values with a new monthly payment option to sell more new iPhones.

Apple slowdown: iPhone's shipments fall in China as gap on Huawei widens

iPhone shipments declined far greater than overall smartphone shipments to China.

New 2016 iPhone SE for $249? Apple's clearance models sell out fast

The iPhone SE made a brief appearance on Apple's clearance page, but rapidly sold out.

Apple to iPhone owners: Why you need to upgrade to XR

Apple emails owners of older models, urging them to upgrade to an iPhone XR.

Apple's iPhone sales slump: Deeper XS, XR production cuts planned?

iPhone production cuts of about 10 percent are on the way, according to reports from the Far East.

Tim Cook to Apple employees: iPhone activations in US, Canada set new record

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends employees a memo highlighting the bright spots in an otherwise gloomy quarter.

iPhone deals ahead? Bad news for Apple is good news for Apple buyers

Apple has issued its first profit warning since 2002, and the first since the company entered into the smartphone era. But a situation that might be gloomy for investors will be good news for those who want to buy Apple products.

Apple: Beginning of the end, or a new beginning?

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.

After iPhone: How long can Apple wait for the next big thing?

Apple has always been about more than the iPhone, but stepping beyond it is a massive challenge.

Apple's Q1 revenue miss: Here are the 5 takeaways you need to know

Apple doesn't do small. A lengthy first quarter preannouncement gave Apple fans and critics a lot of fodder to consider.

Slow iPhone sales? iPhone XR is our best-selling model, says Apple

Maybe $1,000 is too much? Apple says its cheaper iPhone XR has been the best-selling iPhone since its launch.

Apple to iPhone owners: Up to $100 more for your old phone if you buy XS, XR

No discounts on the iPhone XS, but Apple will give you more for an old iPhone.

Trump: iPhone buyers could 'very easily' stand paying 10% more with China tariff

Ahead of this week's G20 meeting, Trump talks up tariffs on Chinese-made iPhones and MacBooks.

Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report TechRepublic

It seems that Apple is having a hard time forecasting what the demand for new iPhones will be, and is being forced to slash production orders as a result.

Apple's rare sales warning sparks iPhone fatigue fears CNET

The company blames a deceleration in demand in China, but investors imagine the worst.