The 16 best holiday HP deals

For the holiday season, save big on the best HP deals, including laptops, Chromebooks, printers, and more.
Written by Min Shin, Associate Editor

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but if you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, or printer, there are tons of great laptop deals available today as the holidays are apporaching. Trusted laptop manufacturer HP has lots of deals to be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and the HP website.

Also: The best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more

From laptops to printers, and everything in between, now is your chance to choose from the top HP deals of the season. Save on these products now so that you can use them in the long run. 

Best holiday HP deals

HP Envy Gaming Desktop Bundle

Save $501
HP Envy Desktop Gaming Bundle on yellow background
HP/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,399
  • Original price: $1,900

The HP Envy Gaming Desktop Bundle has 16GB of RAM, a 12th-gen Core i9 processor, and an RTX 3070 GPU. It's got plenty of ports to connect your devices and transfer your files wirelessly. 

If you're looking to make a sustainable purchase, the HP Envy Desktop PC is made from materials such as ocean-bound plastic and water-based paint. 

View now at Amazon

HP 968 4K Streaming Webcam

Save $100
screenshot-2023-12-07-at-10-46-08am
HP/ZDNET
  • Current price: $120
  • Original price: $220

The HP 968 4K Streaming Webcam offers 4K resolution and AI Face Framing to optimize your streaming experience. The dual noise-reducing microphones focus on the audio your choosing, while minimizing any other noises. 

With 4x zoom capability, 360-degree swivel, and 90-degree tilt, the webcam allows for wide range of motion. You can grab it now while it's still on sale for $120. 

View now at HP

HP U32 4K HDR Monitor

Save $80
HP U32 4K HDR Monitor
HP/ZDNET
  • Current price: $420
  • Original price: $500

The HP U32 4K HDR Monitor comes with an always-on low blue light filter and stand adjustability to protect your eyes while you work with your monitor. You can swivel the monitor to your desired position and adjust the height so that it suits your needs. 

With a USB-C cable, your setup process will be further simplified, as you won't have to worry about a jumble of cables getting in the way of your workspace. 

View now at HP

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone

Save $30
HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone
HP/ZDNET
  • Current price: $130
  • Original price: $160

The HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone

If you're a gamer, this laptop is a budget-friendly option. With 16GB, the laptop can also handle demanding applications while delivering professional-level performance. 

View now at HP

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best HP product?

ZDNET's best HP product is the HP ZBook Studio. Its sleek 16-inch screen display, 16GB RAM, and Windows 10 Pro support makes for a great mobile workstation.  

The HP ZBook Studio is currently 41% off on Amazon, so you can save $1,027. 

