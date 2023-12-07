'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 16 best holiday HP deals
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but if you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, or printer, there are tons of great laptop deals available today as the holidays are apporaching. Trusted laptop manufacturer HP has lots of deals to be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and the HP website.
From laptops to printers, and everything in between, now is your chance to choose from the top HP deals of the season. Save on these products now so that you can use them in the long run.
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop -- Intel Core i5-12450H: $640 (save $160 at Best Buy)
- HP 17 Laptop PC: $409 (save $71 at Amazon)
- HP ZBook Studio: $1,473 (save $1,027 at Amazon)
- HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One: $230 (save $115 at HP)
- HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer: $549 (save $150 at HP)
- Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 16t-s000, 16.1-inch: $900 (save $350 at HP)
- HP Chromebook 14 Laptop: $197 (save $93 at Amazon)
- HP M32f FHD Monitor: $200 (save $110 at HP)
- HP USB-C Dock G5: $177 (save $53 at HP)
- Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC Carbon Black Earbuds: $300 (save $36 at HP)
- New Slim HP 65W USB-C Charger: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- HP Z3700 Dual Black Mouse: $20 (save $10 at HP)
- Current price: $1,399
- Original price: $1,900
The HP Envy Gaming Desktop Bundle has 16GB of RAM, a 12th-gen Core i9 processor, and an RTX 3070 GPU. It's got plenty of ports to connect your devices and transfer your files wirelessly.
If you're looking to make a sustainable purchase, the HP Envy Desktop PC is made from materials such as ocean-bound plastic and water-based paint.
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $220
The HP 968 4K Streaming Webcam offers 4K resolution and AI Face Framing to optimize your streaming experience. The dual noise-reducing microphones focus on the audio your choosing, while minimizing any other noises.
With 4x zoom capability, 360-degree swivel, and 90-degree tilt, the webcam allows for wide range of motion. You can grab it now while it's still on sale for $120.
- Current price: $420
- Original price: $500
The HP U32 4K HDR Monitor comes with an always-on low blue light filter and stand adjustability to protect your eyes while you work with your monitor. You can swivel the monitor to your desired position and adjust the height so that it suits your needs.
With a USB-C cable, your setup process will be further simplified, as you won't have to worry about a jumble of cables getting in the way of your workspace.
- Current price: $130
- Original price: $160
The HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone
If you're a gamer, this laptop is a budget-friendly option. With 16GB, the laptop can also handle demanding applications while delivering professional-level performance.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best HP product?
ZDNET's best HP product is the HP ZBook Studio. Its sleek 16-inch screen display, 16GB RAM, and Windows 10 Pro support makes for a great mobile workstation.
The HP ZBook Studio is currently 41% off on Amazon, so you can save $1,027.
What are the best holiday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
