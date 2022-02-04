Best Valentine's Day tech gifts 2022: Thoughtful gadgets

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you're starting to scout the best gifts to show your affection toward your significant other, you've come to the right place. Traditional options such as flowers, chocolates, or a break away are all great, but there is also a huge variety of electronics, gadgets, and tech accessories that make for memorable gifts. They also don't rot, melt, or expire.

It can be an uphill battle to decide what to buy, and so to make the task less of a struggle, we have compiled some of our favorite tech options to please any special someone in your life.

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame Framing the most treasured memories Nixplay Let's start with the Nixplay digital photo frame. This smart gadget changes the traditional, static photo frame into something more interactive and is able to show more than just one snapshot of a favorite memory, place, or person. For your Valentine, you can pick up 8- to 15.6-inch models, starting at $69. No matter which size you buy, the plug-and-play photo frames can be controlled via motion or remote control and can be used in both portrait and landscape settings.

Lovebox Note Messenger The cutest gadget you didn't know you needed Lovebox Technology doesn't automatically have to be unromantic, and the Lovebox proves it. This cute gift idea is a digital message system which allows you to use a mobile app to send a note, message, or drawing remotely to the box. The heart on the front spins when a message is received, and your recipient can spin the heart once more to send a waterfall of hearts to your phone app. It's cute, nostalgic, and an excellent gift for your loved one. You can buy the standard box for $99, with fancier and more expensive options on Lovebox's website.

Muji Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser For a calming essence in any home Muji Candles and scents can help create a relaxing environment at home, and if your other half agrees with this statement, perhaps this ultrasonic aroma diffuser from Muji could be a valued gift this Valentine's Day. This minimal-designed diffuser, when paired with your essential oil of choice, disperses a fragrant mist for improved wellness for your mind and body. The device can diffuse for as long as 3 hours, and doubles as a night light. A unit sells for $49 at the Muji store right now.



We recommend picking up a bottle or two of Muji's essential oil to go along with this diffuser. They come in a catalog of calming and aromatic scents, and will surely impress your significant other if you know which one he or she prefers.

Nintendo Switch Console A game night for two Nintendo The Nintendo Switch has been a long-standing console for multiplayer fun, which makes it the console to recommend for Valentine's Day. Whether you hook it up to your flat-screen or play it standalone, the Nintendo Switch was made for two (and more). Every console comes with two Joy-Cons -- the controllers -- and games like Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8, and Splatoon are recipes for a good time. And unlike the start of the pandemic, your chances of buying a Nintendo Switch at its retail price, $299, is a guarantee this time around.

It Takes Two The Game of the Year is also a Valentine's Day hit Electronic Arts Another Valentine's Day-worthy gift is It Takes Two, the winner for Game of the Year during last year's The Game Awards. Available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, It Takes Two challenges a duet of players to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and most importantly, collaborate to win the game. You and your partner play as a married couple who's on the brink of divorce, which may be enough of a statement to sum up the deep-rooted and emotional adventure that's to come. The game is on sale right now for $19 (50% off) and it only takes two to play.

Ember Mug 2 Hot coffee, always Ember Whether you're planning a next-day breakfast surprise or share a relationship with a coffee-lover, no one likes a stale and fragrant-less cup of Joe. That's where the Ember Mug 2 comes in. The smart mug, which comes in 10- and 14-ounce sizes, can keep your beverages at a certain warmness (120- to 140-degrees) for as long as you'd like. So the next time you wake up early to chef up some bacon and eggs, serve it with a hot cup of coffee that won't cool off. The Ember Mug 2 starts at $99.

Streaming service subscription Binge-watch romantic classics Getty Images Through popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, couples can end their day with timeless classics, like The Notebook and The Fault In Our Stars. That is, unless horror or comedy genres, which are also available to stream, match your guys' taste more. Right now, a monthly subscription to the best streaming services costs as low as $6 a month, with more to save if you opt into a yearly commitment. More: Best video streaming service 2022: Valentine's Day entertainment

RENPHO Eye Massager For lovers working from home RENPHO On the surface, the RENPHO eye massager looks like a prop from a futuristic sci-fi movie. But what it really is is an eye strain-reducing machine that doubles as a Bluetooth music player. With built-in heating pads, this massager can apply the right amount of warmth and pressure to relieve dry eyes, puffiness, and dark circles. If your recipient spends his or her work days staring at a monitor, then give the gift of relaxation and eye comfort with this thoughtful gadget, starting at $59.

