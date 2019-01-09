CES 2019: AMD unveils 7nm gaming GPU, Radeon VII

At CES, AMD on Wednesday unveiled Radeon VII, the world's first 7nm gaming GPU. In a keynote address, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced the Vega-based processor as "the most powerful gaming GPU we have ever built."

The high-end GPU boasts 60 compute units running at up to 1.8 GHz. It has 16 Gb of high-bandwidth memory and 1 Tbps in-memory bandwidth.

It offers nearly 30 percent improvement in Adobe Premiere and in the popular open source 3D creation application Blender. It delivers up to 35 percent higher performance in Battlefield V when compared to the Radeon RX Vega 64 card, and it delivers up to 25 percent higher performance in Fortnite.

The Radeon VII goes on sale of Feb 7 for $699. For a limited time, it will be bundled with Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

"AMD loves gaming and AMD loves gamers," Su said. "We want to be the technology of choice for gamers and developers across the entire encoystem of PCs, consoles and cloud."

Su also announced that Google has selected Radeon Pro GPUs to power Project Stream, its game streaming project.

"We like to say Radeon graphics are everywhere, and we are thrilled Google is now part of that," Sue said.