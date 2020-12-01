Walmart Cyber Week deals: Chromebooks, Nest Hub, and more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

After its series of three Black Friday shopping "events" leading up to and including Black Friday itself, Walmart now continues discounting with its Cyber Monday deals. Many of the Black Friday deals we detailed earlier have ended, so here's a list of new deals you can grab from Walmart's website.

Acer 315 15.6-inch Chromebook for $179 $40 off Walmart is always good for a deal on a low-priced laptop for Cyber Monday, and this year it's a Chromebook that comes with a larger-than-usual 15.6-inch screen. In addition to a display that's bigger than the 11-inch or 14-inch ones typically found on Chromebooks, the Acer 315 comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and even a free protective sleeve. $179 at Walmart

Gateway GWTN141-3PR 14.1-inch laptop for $299 $200 off PC buyers of a certain age will remember Gateway as Dell's primary competitor for made-to-order systems back in the 1990s, but the company didn't last like its rival, with Acer buying what was left of the company back in 2007. A couple of months ago, Acer decided to revive the brand name and partner with Walmart on low-cost laptops, such as the Cyber Monday deal here. The big news here is a full HD 14.1-inch screen for under $300, but you also get an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, and 128GB solid-state drive. $299 at Walmart

HP Desktop M01-F1033wb Bundle for $549 Special buy If you're looking for a solid desktop setup for a long winter of pandemic-caused working from home, Walmart has you covered with this bundle. It consists of an HP desktop tower equipped with Core i3-10100, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and even a DVD writer drive for those who need access to optical discs, along with an HP 24yh 23.8-inch display with full HD resolution. $549 at Walmart

More Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deals worth checking out: