The 90 best Walmart Black Friday deals still live
Black Friday may be over, but you can still find great sales on some of ZDNET's favorite products at Walmart. Coveted items such as AirPods Pro, PS5s, Apple Watches, Bose headphones, and more are seeing major price drops. Walmart+ members get free shipping with no order minimum and early access to some of the best deals the store has to offer ahead of Cyber Monday.
Also: Best Black Friday deals: Live updates
ZDNET experts have rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen so far, but since more deals will be coming and going as the day goes by, make sure you check back again to find the latest price drops.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals still live: Our top 20
- Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $330 (save $68)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $379 (save $50)
- Apple Watch SE: $179 (save $70)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $87 (save $12)
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm: $329 (save $70)
- 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle DNA Test: $129 (save $170)
- HP Omen 16.1" Laptop: $900 (save $300)
- 20000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank: $26 (save $24)
- Nbd Digital Camera: $118 (save $181)
- Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum And Mop: $500 (save $100)
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum: $75 (save $75)
- JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker: $350 (save $90)
- Bose SoundLink Waterproof Speaker: $119 (save $30)
- Samsung 55-inch QN90C TV: $1,398 (save $601)
- Sony 65-inch Class A95K TV: $2,979 (save $521)
- Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White + 3 Month Game Pass: $290 (save $80)
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset + $50 credit in the Meta Quest Store: $249 (save $100)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $188 (save $262)
- Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $49 (save $26)
- Pocket Juice Slim Pro Portable Power Bank: $15 (save $5)
Best Walmart Black Friday tablets deals
- 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad: $399 (save $50)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $249 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet: $149 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $219 (save $30)
- Onn 8" Kids Tablet, 32GB: $79 (save $20)
Best Walmart Black Friday TV deals
- Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,399 (save $1,100)
- Samsung 65-inch Class LS03B TV: $1,449 (save $548)
- Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $248 (save $71)
- Vizio 50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $248 (save $71)
- Hisense 75" Class U6: $648 (save $100)
- Samsung QN85QN90CA 85 Inch Smart TV: $2,798 (save $500)
- Sony 55" Class: $898 (save $200)
- VIZIO 75" Class V-Series 4K LED HDR Smart TV: $488
Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Beats Studio Buds: $90 (save $60)
- Skullcandy Hesh: $119 (save $16)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless: $275 (save $124)
- Bose QuietComfort: $249 (save $100)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds: $249 (save $50)
- Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $130 (save $70)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation): $90 (save $39)
Best Walmart Black Friday electronic deals: speakers, projectors, and more
- JBL Charge 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89 (save $40)
- Hisense AX Soundbar: $129 (save $90)
- Ultimea Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $90 (save $80)
- RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector: $29 (save $30)
- Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player: $19 (save $16)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: $54 (save $26)
- Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player: $17 (save $8)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini: $55 (save $23)
- Portable Monitor Zero Frame: $95 (save $105)
Best Walmart Black Friday gaming deals
- PlayStation 5 Disc Console: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $499 (save $61)
- PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle: $499 (save $61)
- Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller: $290 (save $80)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $439 (save $121)
- Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $49 (save $26)
- Xbox Series S Starter Bundle with 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate: $249 (save $51)
- Gotrax FX3 Hoverboard: $79
Best Walmart Black Friday home essentials deals
- Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera: $227 (save $113)
- Hart 20-Volt 4-Tool Battery-Powered Combo Kit: $98 (save $80)
- Costway 6 Speed 660W Whisk Beater: $86 (save $83)
- Lulive L-Shaped Computer Desk, 95": $143 (save $107)
- Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter: $62 (save $128)
- Dyson Purifier HP10: $450 (save $130)
- Arlo Video Doorbell HD (2nd Gen): $49 (save $30)
- Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera: $18 (save $9)
- Canon Pixma TS3522 Wireless Printer: $34 (save $15)
- Airmsen Portable Countertop Dishwasher: $270 (save $190)
- Space Heater for Indoor: $70 (save $30)
- Air Fryer Large 8QT: $65 (save $75)
- Ice Maker Countertop: $90 (save $110)
Best Walmart Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum: $154 (save $55)
- Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $198 (save $201)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum: $129 (save $120)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner: $69 (save $61)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum: $550 (save $200)
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: $373 (save $48)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum: $188 (save $262)
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum: $249 (save $351)
- Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: $144 (save $185)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: $280 (save $240)
Best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals
- HP Stream 14-inch Laptop: $199 (save $30)
- Lenovo Ideapad 5 14-inch: $589 (save $242)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6": $799 (save $200)
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6": $870 (save $130)
- Acer Aspire 3: $400 (save $78)
- HP 15.6" Laptop: $179 (save $70)
More Walmart Black Friday deals
- Current price: $328
- Original price: $400
When it comes to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones take the throne as our top pick. These over-ear headphones offer crisp sound, market-leading ANC, and an impressive 30-hour battery life.
ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested the pair while traveling, commuting, working, or even relaxing and rated the headphones a rare 5/5, highlighting their "outstanding microphone quality." His only critiques for the pair were that the 360 Realty Audio feature requires a compatible music service and that the headphones fall on the pricier side. Luckily, ahead of the holiday season, these headphones are on sale at Walmart for $72 less, making them the perfect headphone investment for you or a loved one.
- Current price: $87
- Original price: $99
Apple AirTags are my go-to tracking device for surviving everyday life. Time and time again, they have saved me from daily annoyances such as losing my wallet, forgetting my keys, or even tracking my lost luggage.
While I would spend $100 on a four-pack in a heartbeat due to the countless times I've had to rely on my tags. Walmart has made it even more enticing to get AirTags for just $87. These tiny but mighty devices just make life so much easier and have endless possibilities of use -- including tracking your child's favorite toy, finding a parking spot, or even tracking your pet's whereabouts.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $600
If you have limited time to keep your home clean and tidy, robot vacuums are the best investment to optimize your day-to-day cleaning. As the holiday season approaches, you can find great deals on top-performing robot vacuums, such as this $500 Yeedi Cube Walmart deal.
The Yeedi Cube is both a robot vacuum with a 4,300Pa suction and a vibrating mop that cleans at 2,500 times per minute. ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Yeedi Cube and says it is ideal for people who don't have kids since its AI-powered object avoidance is not the best job at avoiding toys. Instead, she believes it is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning."
- Current price: $1,398
- Original price: $1,999
If you are shopping for a TV this holiday season or simply interested in the latest top-performing TV offerings, the Samsung QN90C TV is a great selection currently on sale at Walmart. ZDNET's pick for best TV overall offers an updated Neo QLED panel, integrated speakers, and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution.
TV expert, Artie Beaty, tested the 2023 Neo QLED TV and praised its "color-accurate pictures and immersive sound" as well as its gaming features. He notes the TV has a few minor annoyances, including wobbliness and a difficult installation process. However, he notes the picture quality and top gaming characteristics make up for the minor strains.
Also: The best TVs you can buy
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, the highly anticipated holiday shopping sales event known as Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, many manufacturers and retailers are offering holiday discounts ahead of the Cyber Week deals event. Big retailers, such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, are among those offering great deals on all sorts of tech products.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Walmart deals?
Walmart is known for its incredible deals and offerings and sells a wide variety of products -- including some of our favorite tech products such as laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, wearables, and more. In fact, the company prides itself and claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.
This holiday shopping season, some of our favorite deals are for the Sony WH-1000XM5, (our top pick for best headphones) and the Samsung QN90C TV (our top pick for the best TVs you can buy).
What are the best Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
