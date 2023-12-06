/>
The 21 best holiday deals under $100

These holiday deals under $100 make great gifts for the tech enthusiast in your life.
Written by Nina Raemont, Associate Editor
Shopping for a loved one ahead of the holidays? If you're in the market for a gift but don't want to spend over $100, we've got you covered. Some major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have cut down their prices so you can save on products like Apple AirPods, TVs, coffee makers, air fryers, and more. 

More: The best holiday deals still live: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more

We rounded up the top holiday deals under $100. Considering hot ticket items (anything from Apple), streaming devices, and, not to mention, a handful of below-$100 TVs, we included the creme de la creme of under $100 deals you can still buy today. 

Best holiday deals under $100 

Apple AirPods (Second Gen)

Save $31
AirPods against blue backdrop
Apple/ZDNET
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $130

If you've been contemplating a new pair of earbuds, now is your chance to buy a great pair at an affordable price. These best-selling second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale for $100. Anyone in the Apple ecosystem could appreciate these lightweight, portable buds for on-the-go music- and podcast-listening sessions. 

View now at Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Save $29
Ninja air fryer against pink backdrop
Ninja/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $129

This kitchen countertop device can get your food as crispy as a deep fryer without the oily mess of a bubbling stovetop pot of canola or the hot kitchen. The Ninja Air Fryer offers up four cooking programs: air fry, reheat, dehydrate, and roast with temperatures ranging fro 105 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. 

View now at Amazon

Garmin Vivofit 4

Save $7
garmin-vivosmart-4-prime-day-23
Garmin/ZDNET
  • Current price: $73
  • Original price: $80

If you're looking for a more subtle activity tracker, consider a Garmin Vivofit 4. It tracks your health data with detail, providing a personalized daily step goal, and one year of battery life. 

View now at Amazon

KitchenAid Immersion Blender

Save $15

KitchenAid immersion blender against blue backdrop
KitchenAid/ZDNET
  • Current price: $45
  • Original price: $60

For avid home cooks, an immersion blender is one of those products that you think you don't need until you use it once -- then you're devoted for life. It's a lovely gift for that person in your life who is always entertaining, whipping up their own homemade mayos or blending chunky sauces into airy and light liquids. And right now you can get a $15 discount on the KitchenAid product through Amazon. 

View now at Amazon

Apple AirTag Four Pack

Save $13
Apple AirTag, 4 Pack
Apple/ZDNET
  • Current price: $87
  • Original price: $100

If you are a chronic key misplacer, might we suggest putting an AirTag on it? Put these trackers on luggage, on purses, and, heck, even on your dog if he loves to run away. The AirTags sync up with your iPhone or iPad and you can view the tag's location through Apple's Find My app. Once you misplace your AirTagged item, you can play a sound on the tracker's speaker to locate it. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Save $60
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 against navy backdrop
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $159

With a large screen size of 42mm, a long battery life of 40 hours, and a stylish and sleek fit, this Samsung Galaxy Watch promises insight into your sleep, an ECG monitor for heart health, and workout tracking for accurate health data you can use. The watch is water-resistant, so you can workout with it on your wrist rain or shine. Most health wearables are clunky and stick out on a wrist, but we like this Galaxy Watch 4 for its discreet and classic watch look. Any Android user could appreciate this unassuming but data-aggregating health wearable. 

View now at Walmart

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

